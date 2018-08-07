The 2018 Asian Games, also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018 is all set to start from 18 August to 2 September 2018 Indonesia's Jakarta and Palembang. The opening of the ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games will be held at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta and all the Indian sportsperson are gearing up for some new some fierce battles.

He also won the Gold Medal Asian Games in the year 2014 in Incheon, South Korea, in the men's compound archery team event, along with other winners including Sandeep Kumar and Abhishek Verma

Name: Rajat Chauhan

Birthdate: 30 December 1994

Age: 23

Awards: Arjuna Award for Archery

Ahead of the Jakarta Asian Games 2018, also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, all the Indian sportsperson are gearing up for some new some fierce battles. Among them is Rajat Chauhan, the solid sportsman created history by winning a silver medal in the World Archery Championships in Copenhagen.

Indian archer Chauhan also won a silver medal for India after he put up a fierce fight but went down to Denmark’s Stephan Hansen in the in the men’s compound final at the World Championships in the year 2005. Though he lost by 143-147, he managed to become the first Indian compound archer to win an individual medal at the world championships.

Like many other sportsmen, Chauhan had to endure for a very long time, as his father Tarachand Chauhan had sold his Tata Indigo car to finance his son’s archery kit. Just after Chauhan came with a gold medal in 2011 in Bangkok Asian Grand Prix.

But the Indian archer says he did not have archery in his mind while growing up. Media reports say he was more into taekwondo and other martial arts.

In the year 2008, Chauhan was selected for trials at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan and under the guidance of his coach Kamlesh Sharma, the 16-year-old honed became the champion the country see today.

