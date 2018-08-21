On the 3rd day of 18th Asian Games which are underway in Jakarta, Indonesia, the tally of medals won by Indian athletes entered double figures on Tuesday while the hunt for more will continue on Day 4. So far, India has won 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze medals. Like the first two days, it was a good show by Indian athletes on Day 3 of the 18th Asian Games. Take a look at the Day 4 India schedule.

On the 3rd day of 18th Asian Games which are underway in Jakarta, Indonesia, the tally of medals won by Indian athletes entered double figures on Tuesday while the hunt for more will continue on Day 4. So far, India has won 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze medals. Like the first two days, it was a good show by Indian athletes on Day 3 of the 18th Asian Games. Making the nation proud, the Women’s Indian Hockey team thrashed Kazakhstan by 21-0, creating the history. While on the other side, wrestler Divya Kakran won the Bronze for the nation in 68kg freestyle wrestling. Speaking on winning a Bronze, Divya Kakran said, “I come from a family which sometimes couldn’t even afford milk & today I won a medal here. Today I was 3rd, then I will be 2nd & one day the 1st. I’ll give my best in Tokyo Olympics & win a medal.”

It has been a very good two days for Indian Hockey as earlier on Day 2, the men’s Hockey team won against Indonesia by 17-0 and on Tuesday (today) the women’s hockey team created the history after it won against Kazakhstan by 21-0.

Also Read: Asian Games 2018: Day 3 ends for India with 3 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze in its tally

On the other side, 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary lived one of the best moment of his life after he won the gold, Abhishek Verma clinched bronze in 10m air pistol and Sanjeev Rajput grabbed silver in 50m Rifle 3. Although, it was a disappointing day for the archers.

Also Read: Asian Games 2018: Who is Saurabh Chaudhary?

Here is the complete schedule of Indian athletes on Day 3 of the Asian Games:

ARCHERY

Women’s team (Compound) – Trisha Deb, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhumita Kumari, Muskan Kirar – 8:00 AM

Artistic Gymnastics

Men’s (1 PM) and Women’s team (5:00 PM) final

Badminton

Women’s team final (11:00 AM) – TBD

Bridge

Men’s team qualification: Sumit Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder, Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani – 9:00 AM

Mixed team (Round Robin 1): Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Gopinath Manna, Himani Khandelwal, Hema Deora, Kiran Nadar – 9:00 AM

Super-mixed team qualification: Finton Lewis, Marianne Karmakar, Bharati Dey, Vasanti Shah – 9:00 AM

Field Hockey

Men’s: India vs Hong Kong – 12:30 PM

Shooting

Women’s:

Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N – 50m Rifle 3 Position (Qualification) – 8:00 AM (Gold Medal Event – 11:30 AM)

Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat – 25m Pistol (Qualification) – 8:00 AM and 10:00 AM (Gold Medal Event – 1:30 PM)

Swimming

Men’s:

Avinash Mani, Sajan Prakash – 100m butterfly (Qualification) – 8:00 AM (Gold Medal Event – 5:00 PM)

Sandeep Sejwal – 100m breastroke (Qualification) – 8:25 AM (Gold Medal Event – 5:23 PM)

4x100m Freestlyle Relay – Heat 1 (India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan) – 9:16 AM (Gold Medal Event – 5:31 PM)

Taekwondo

Men’s 80 kg – Akshay Kumar – TBD

Tennis

Men’s Singles – Round of 16 – Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Jurabek Karimov; TBD

Men’s Doubles – Quarterfinals – TBD

Women’s Singles – Quarterfinals – TBD

Women’s Doubles – Round of 16 – TBD

Volleyball

Men’s – India vs Qatar – 6:00 PM

Wrestling

Men’s Greco Roman:

77 kg: Gurpreet Singh vs Apichai Natal (Thailand) – 12:00 PM

87 kg – Harpreet Singh vs Park Hea-geun (South Korea) – 12:00 PM

97 kg – Hardeep – 11:48 AM

130 kg – Naveen vs Meng Lz (China) – 1:06 PM

Wushu

Men’s Sanda (Semifinals) – TBD

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More