Asian Games 2018: India’s medal tally on Day 4 at the Asian Games 2018 ended with a total of 15. Those who made the country proud on Day 4 include Shooter Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat, who secured a gold in 25m Pistol. With 4 gold, 3 silver and 8 bronze medal, India not stands at the 7th spot. After Shooter Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat, other Indian athletes including Surya Pratap Singh, Santosh Kumar, Narendra Grewal and Roshibina Devi, each won a bronze in Wushu. The Indian contingent will once again look for more medals on Day 5, which is going to be another challenging day at the Asian Games.

Asian Games 2018, Day 5 India schedule, fixtures

Archery

Women’s Recurve Individual (Pre-Quarterfinal): 10:10 AM

Promila Daimary vs Urantungalag Bishindee (Mongolia)

Deepika Kumari vs Hyang Ji Ri (DPR Korea)

Gymnastics

Women’s Vault: Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury – 2:30 PM

Badminton

Men’s Singles: 11:30 AM

Srikanth Kidambi

Prannoy Kumar

Women’s Singles: 10:30 AM

PV Sindhu vs Thi Trang Vu (Hong Kong, China)

Saina Nehwal vs Soraya Aghaeihajiagha (Iran)

Men’s Doubles: 10:50 AM

Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Y Chung/Ch Tam (Hong Kong, China)

Manu Atri/B Sumeeth Reddy vs Ta Mohammed/Ma Rasheed (Maldives)

Women’s Doubles: 10:30 AM

Ashwini Ponappa/N. Sikki Reddy vs Wy Ng/Nt Yeung (Hong Kong, China)

Rutaparna Pandea/Arathi Sara Sunil vs C Chaladchalam/P Muenwong (Thailand)

Mixed Doubles: 10:30 AM

Pranav Chopra/N. Sikki Reddy vs PS Chan/Ly Goh (Malaysia)

Satwiksairaj/Ashwini Ponappa vs D Puavaranukroh/S Taerattanachai (Thailand)

Basketball – Women’s 5×5

India vs Indonesia – 4:30 PM

Bowling

Men’s Trios – Dhruv Sarda, Shabbir Dhankot, Akaash Ashok Kumar – 8:00 AM

Bridge

Men’s team Qualification: India (Round 5 – 2nd in order) – 9:00 AM

Mixed team Qualification: India (Round 5 – 6th in order) – 9:00 AM

Supermixed team Qualification: (Round 4 – 5th in order) – 9:00 AM

Canoeing

Women’s Single Semifinal : Champa Mourya – 7:30 AM

Golf

Men’s individual and Men’s team: Aadil Bedi, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Harimohan Singh, Rayhan Thomas – 5:00 AM

Women’s individual and Women’s team: Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Sifat Sagoo – 5:00 AM

Kabaddi

Women’s Semifinal – India vs (TBD) – 1:50 PM

Men’s Semifinal – India vs (TBD) – 4:00 PM

Pencak Silat

Men’s 50-55 kg – Boynao Singh Naorem – 8:00 AM

Rowing (Gold Medal events)

Men’s Single Sculls – Baban Dattu Bhokanal – 8:00 AM

Men’s Double Sculls – Om Prakash/Sawarn Singh – 9:10 AM

Women’s Double Sculls – Pooja/Sayali Rajendra Shelake – 9:25 AM

Men’s Pair – Malkeet Singh/Surinder Singh – 8:50 AM

Men’s Lightweight Fours – India (Lane 2) – 10:10 AM

Shooting

Men’s Double Trap (Qualification) – Ankur Mittal, Shradhul Vihaan – 8:30 AM

Women’s Double Trap – Varsha Verman, Shreyasi Singh – 8:45 AM

Sport Climbing

Men’s Speed Quarterfinals – Chingkheinganba Maibam, Bharat Stephen Pereira Kamath – 8:00 AM

Men’s Combined – Chingkheinganba Maibam, Bharat Stephen Pereira Kamath – 8:00 AM

Women’s Speed Quarterfinals – Shreya Shankar Nankar – 8:00 AM

Squash

Men’s Singles: Round of 32

Sourav Ghosal vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) – 9:00 AM

Harinder Pal Sandhu vs Ko Young-jo (Korea) – 9:00 AM

Swimming

Men’s 50m Butterfly – Anshul Kothari – Heat 1 – 8:00 AM

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Agnel Aaron D’Souza – Heat 1, Advait Page – Heat 2 – 8:51 AM

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Srihari Nataraj – Heat 1, Advait Page – Heat 2 – 7:38 AM

Tennis

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals – Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Soonwoo Kwoon (Korea) – 9:00 AM

Women’s Singles Semifinals – Ankita Raina vs Shuai Zhang (China) – 9:00 AM

Men’s Doubles Semifinals – Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan vs K Uesugi/S Shimabukuro (Japan) – 9:00 AM

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals – Rohan Bopanna/Ankita Raina vs CB Rungkat/A Sutjiadi (Indonesia) – 9:00 AM

Volleyball (Indoors)

Women’s – India vs Kazakhstan – 9:00 AM

Weightlifting

Men’s 77 kg – Sathish Sivalingam, Ajay Singh – 10:00 AM

