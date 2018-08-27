Out of all the good things that the 18th edition of Asian Games has produced for India, one undeniable hope that has emerged brightly is athletics. Asian Games was seen as a good opportunity for Indian athletes to showcase their prowess ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and they fared phenomenally.

Star Indian sprinter Dutee Chand was visibly buoyant after she had clinched a silver medal at the Asian Games 2018 in the 100-metre race but there was glitter of hope in her eyes for a better future. During a press conference after winning the medal, the 22-year-old athlete asserted that she is gunning for glory in 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Although Asian Games might be much less of a competition when compared with Olympics, but India’s chances in athletics at the 2020 sporting extravaganza look more bright than bleak.

Rank Teams Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. China 84 60 40 184 2. Japan 43 36 55 134 3. Republic of Korea 28 35 41 104 4. Indonesia 16 15 15 46 9. India 7 12 20 39

At the age of 22, Dutee Chand is still a budding star and her best years are still ahead of her. She agonisingly missed the opportunity to win gold by finishing just 0.02 seconds behind the first-place finisher. However, there is no denying the fact that the powerful Indian runner has all the potential to create history in the forthcoming tournaments.

Elsewhere, Chand’s equally talented compatriot Hima Das claimed another silver for India in Indonesia’s twin cities Palembang and Jakarta. Although her discipline is 400-metre race, Das is one heck of a competitor. She boasts of explosive speed and at the age of 20, she will only become stronger and faster henceforth.

In men’s category, Muhammad Anas is the shining jewel in India’s crown. The reigning Asian champion once again imposed his authority in 400m race with a silver medal but the youngster promises a lot of hope in the future.

Given how young and talented Indian track and field specialists have performed so far in Indonesia, it will not come as a surprise if these budding superstars light up Tokyo with their stellar sprints in 2020.

