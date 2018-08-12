For the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia, Indian contingent for squash is all set to clinch gold in Jakarta. The international sports event will be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang. The national will be hoping big from the Squash star Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, here is the profile for India's hope.

Indian contingent of 572 players is all set to represent the country at Asia Games 2018 Indonesia. The international sports event is officially known as the 18th Asian Games or Asia Games Jakarta Palembang 2018. The international sports event will be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018. Last time in 2014 Asian Games Incheon, India ended their run on the 8th spot with 11 gold, 9 silver and 37 bronze medals.

India’s squash players Mahesh Mangoankar, Saurav Ghoshal, Deepika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa along with Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu will be trying to clinch a bunch of medals for the country. All players have gear up for the gold medal and one of them is squash star Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu.

Who is Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu?

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu was born on 31 March 1989 in Chandigarh, Punjab. The 29-year-old player has been doing his practice under Major Maniam and Cyrus Poncha. He reached a career-high world ranking of World No.47 in April 2018.

What are his achievements?

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu bagged the gold medal in the 17th edition of Asian Games 2018 Incheon with Saurav Ghosal against Mohd Azlan Iskandar of Malaysia in 2014.

