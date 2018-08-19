Asian Games 2018: Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar won bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. This is both Chandela and Kumar's first medal at the Asian Games. This is the 18th edition of Asian Games being held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Out of the 572 strong Indian contingent of athletes, many are slated to bring glory for the nation but 2 have made this happen on the very first day in Jakarta, Indonesia. Shooters Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar opened India’s Asian Games 2018 medal tally by clinching bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event on Sunday.

The Indian duo started strong by being at 2nd spot with 102.9 points after the first 10 shots and 2015.5 points after the next set of 10 shots.

After the first 30 shots, the Indian shooters held on and continued to occupy the silver medal position with 308.5 points.

However, after Mongolia got eliminated India dropped to 3rd place.

Our best finish together was fourth at the World Cup and we have improved on that. My first Asian Games medal and my first medal for India here. I am really happy about that but my focus is on main event 10m rifle tomorrow,” Apurvi Chandela was quoted by ANI as saying after her win.

On being asked about dropping to 3rd from 2nd, Apurvi added, “This happens in shooting. I think we shot alright.”

“This bronze has come only because of Apurvi. The final was a disappointment after a decent qualification. We didn’t get enough time to train together,” Ravi Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying.

Chinese Taipei won the gold medal with 494.1 points, creating an Asian Games record, while China claimed the silver with 492.5 points.

Meanwhile, in a major setback, the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, the Indian pair of Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the finals.

They ended sixth in the qualification round with 759 points.

