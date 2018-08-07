Asian Games 2018 Archery: With eyes firmly set on the top podium spot in the Asian Games 2018, 29-year-old Abhishek Verma will present Indian challenge in men's compound event.

NAME: Abhishek Verma

AGE: 29

DISCIPLINE: Archery

With eyes firmly set on the top podium spot in the Asian Games 2018, 29-year-old Abhishek Verma will present Indian challenge in men’s compound event. The Indian team will strive to repeat the performance of the 2014 Incheon Games when Indian bagged medals in all 4 disciplines of the compound section and Verma won the silver medal in the men’s compound archery event.

Verma is buoyed after his peaked performances in the World Cup stages in Shanghai, Antalya, Salt Lake and Berlin. Verma, who shot a perfect 150 in his semi-final win in the Archery World Cup in Salt Lake, could not recreate the same in the final and had to settle for the silver. However, the Asain Games will provide him with the perfect opportunity to get back on top.

Verma’s journey was never a smooth sailing one, he pursued sports in college, but when he got a job with the income tax department, it became increasingly more difficult to make time for archery. To keep in touch, Verma started giving training to his college’s team.

In the meantime, he made it to the Indian team but always lived under the shadow of the recurve team till 2014, when compound archery became part of Asian Games.

In 2014 Asian Games, he was part of the men’s compound team who defeated one of the most formidable teams in the world, South Korea and bagged the gold.

The compound archery team grabbed one gold, one silver and two bronze in all—their best-ever showing.

Professional Highlights: Verma with a world ranking of 7, won gold in the compound men’s individual section at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Wroclaw, Poland in 2015 and in the same year won silver in the in the compound men’s individual section at the Archery World Cup Final in Mexico City. He won silver recently in the Archery World Cup in Salt Lake.

