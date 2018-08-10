At 22, Jyothi Surekha Vennam has 33 international medals across championships in the world. Vennam, who currently holds the 14th spot in World Archery rankings, with her personal best of 10 has proved her mettle at the international level and is ready to bag top position in the upcoming Asian Games 2018.

Arjuna Award winner, Jyothi Surekha Vennam has 33 international medals in her cabinet. The 22-year-old has proved her mettle at the global platform and is set take the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang by a storm.

Vennam was part of Indian women compound archery team that won bronze at the 2014 Asian Games and will look to encore the same in the upcoming games. Starting at a very early age, Vennam shot to fame at the age of 13 when she won 5 medals at the Mexican Grand Prix archery competition.

From there, she’s never looked back, at the age of 16 she won the Sub-Junior, Junior National level championship.

in 2012, She won 3 out of 3 gold medals in the National competitions establishing herself as a real challenger at the global level.

It’s interesting to know that the brilliant archer actually started her career as a swimmer. At the age of 4, she swam across River Krishna in 3 hours 6 minutes and got her name registered in the Limca Book of records.

Born in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, Vennam currently holds the 14th spot in World Archery rankings, with her personal best of 10.

Personal Profile:

Surekha completed her schooling and Intermediate from Nalanda institutions. Now she is pursuing MBA at KL University after completing her B Tech the previous year. Her parents Surendra Kumar and Sri Durga’s support is the key to her success in achieving several medals, the archer once revealed.

It was her father, who forced her into archery in 2007 and only 4 years later she established herself as a junior archer and won World Championship and Asian Championship.

Professional Highlights

At the age of 13, she won an Olympic round medal at the at the Mexican Grand Prix. In 2013, she won individual gold and silver in mixed team event. In 2015 in Bangkok, she won gold in Compound Individual event. In 2018, she was part of the team that clinched the bronze medal at the fourth stage of the 2018 Archery World Cup in Berlin

