The countdown to Asian Games 2018 has begun with only a few weeks left. Indian sportspersons are gearing up to slug it out with Asia's best. The Games are taking place in Jakarta and Palembang and will start on August 18. Indin Archery team will be spearheaded by talented players with Atanu Das as a promising budding talent. Here's a look at Atanu Das' career.

With the current world ranking of 22, Atanu Das will present India’s challenge in recurve category at the upcoming Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia. In the last 2 world cup stages, held earlier this year, despite a strong performance by the young archer, he failed to win any medal. However, his record speaks volume for the talent that the young man possesses.

Das was the only male archer in the men’s singles category who had managed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympic. Atanu had outclassed some of India’s best archers and former Olympians Jayanta Talukdar and Mangal Singh Champion in the national trials to confirm his Rio ticket.

It’s said that Das took archery from a very young age and when he was 14, he moved to Tata Archery Academy to hone his skills. He has been coached by archery bigwigs like Dharmendra Tiwary and Korean Lim Chae Wong.

He made his first international debut when he was only 16 and the first achievement came when he won a gold at the 33rd Junior National Championships in the Boy’s team event. Later in 2011, he was part of the silver medal squad at the World Archery Championship.

Professional Highlights: Atanu won a bronze medal in 2013 World Cup Mixed Team event with Deepika Kumari. He missed medal despite a strong performance and finished 4th in the individual event.

