Asian Games 2018 day 6 got off to a blazing start for India with rowers clinching 3 medals in 3 different events. The day started with Dushyant Chauhan finishing 3rd with a time of 7:18:76 in men’s Singles Sculls and within minutes Bhagwan Singh and Rohit Kumar doubled the joy as they bagged bronze in men’s lightweight double sculls. However, it was turned blissfull just moments later when Men’s Quadruple Sculls team featuring Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh bagged India’s 5th gold.

The quadruple team clocked 6:17.13 finishing on top, the Indonesian team finished with a timing of 6:20.58 following the Indian gents.

Men’s Quadruple team

Hailing from Dalelwala Mansa in Punjab, Sawaran Singh competes in singles Sculls event and was part of 2012 Summer Olympics. Back then in the Olympics, he finished 8th clocking 7:00.49. However, it seems the 28-year-old has upped his game and with sheer hard work and team play, he bagged the golden glory for India in 2018.

In 2014 Asian Games Sawarn had bagged bronze.

The Army rower, Dattu Bhokanal, has made an incredible comeback after mother’s death and the Army›s decision to stay out of national federations events. The 27-year-old since his Olympic debut in 2016 has improved timings with every race and today’s gold seem to be the result of that sheer hard work and persistence.

Sukhmeet Singh hails from Kishangarh Farwahi, and was confident from the start that he would win medals and earn laurels for Punjab and the country.

1 gold, 2 bronze

The Quadruple gold was India’s first gold in rowing and the fifth overall. The medal helped India jump one spot to be placed 9th on the medals tally.

India has 21 medals in total at the moment – 5 gold, 4 silver and 12 bronze.

Interestingly, the rowing gold was also the country’s third of the day and third in the sport as well. Earlier, Dushyant Chauhan won a bronze medal in men’sLightweight Single Sculls final with a time of 7:18.76 to clinch the first medal for India on day 6.

Then, the team of Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh then added another bronze in the tally as they finished third in the men’s Lightweight Double Sculls finals

