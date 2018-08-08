Dutee Chand has spent the last couple of years on the sidelines after she was dropped from the Commonwealth Games in 2014 on the charges of cheating and doping. However, she has finally been acquitted and can't wait to prove herself at Asian Games 2018.

Dutee Chand has forgotten the trauma of past and is all set to show her prowess on the field

The 18th edition of Asian Games is to commence from August 18 in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang, and the entire Indian contingent is busy breaking a sweat in order to secure top honours in the forthcoming event. However, there is one Indian athlete in particular who is raring to go into the tournament more than anybody else and has more than a point to prove.

Dutee Chand has forgotten the trauma of past and is all set to show her prowess on the field in the upcoming games. The 22-year-old athlete is coming from a legal victory over Indian sporting administration which expelled her from Commonwealth Games 2014 on doping charges.

Who is Dutee Chand?

Chand was born into a below poverty line family on February 3, 1996, in Odisha’s Ganjam. According to her, she draws inspiration from her elder sister Saraswati Chand who was also an athlete. After gaining success and recognition, she enrolled in the KIIT University to pursue a law degree.

What are her professional achievements?

Chand stormed to the national spotlight in 2012 when she became a national champion in the under-18 category. She clocked 11.8 seconds in the 100m event. During the Asian Championships in Pune, she clinched a bronze medal in 200m event.

In 2013, she became the first Indian to reach the final of the global athletics 100m final in the World Youth Championships. In the same year, she became the national champion in 100 metres and 200 metres.

She spent the next couple of years on the sidelines after she was dropped from Commonwealth Games 2014 for allegedly cheating and doping. After a long-drawn legal battle with authorities, she has been finally acquitted of the charges and ready bounce back to the fore.

