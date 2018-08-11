Commonwealth Games 2018 were a bitter disappointment for Arokia Rajiv but he is determined to repeat his Asian Championships' heroics at the 18th edition of Asian Games in Indonesia. He is a silver winner in 400m and gold winner in 4x400m relay at the 2017 Asian Championships.

After a rather disappointing Asian Games in 2014, the star-studded Indian contingent is all set to take the forthcoming sporting event in Jakarta and Palembang by storm. Among the 572 total Indian athletes in the fray, there are at least 50 athletics superstars who will be looking to secure top honours at the upcoming 18th edition of the Asian Games. However, one name that stands apart among these 50 stars is of track and field athlete Arokia Rajiv.

Who is Arokia Rajiv?

Arokia Rajiv was born on May 22, 1991, into a poor family based in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu. His father is a school van driver while his mother looks after the household. He completed his schooling at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Lalgudi and pursued his graduation from St. Joseph’s College in Tiruchirappalli.

Rajiv was a talented athlete since his school days and initially excelled at long jumping. However, it was the 400m races where he showed his prowess and registered his name in the record books.

What are his professional achievements?

Arokia Rajiv had a rather underwhelming 2013 Asian Championships in Pune but bounced back with a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. He further improved his performances in the subsequent year as he clinched a silver in 400m and a gold in 4x400m relay at the 2017 Asian Championships that were held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Commonwealth Games 2018 were a bitter disappointment for Rajiv but he is determined to repeat his Asian Championships’ heroics at the 18th edition of Asian Games in Indonesia.

