Arpinder Singh is India's star triple jumper who narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games but in the forthcoming 2018 Asian Games, the 25-year-old will be looking to secure a medal for his country.

Arpinder Singh narrowly missed out on bronze at the 2018 CWG and will be looking to secure a medal at the 2018 Asian Games

Asian Games 2018 are just around the corner and all the athletes in the continent are buckling up for the biggest sporting event which is to be held in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2. The Indian contingent which has a host of stellar talent within its ranks is also busy breaking blood, sweat and tears ahead of the tournament. One star in particular who is expected to make it big at the 18th edition of Asian Games is India’s triple jumper Arpinder Singh.

After breaking the national record in 2014, a 21-year-old Arpinder Singh further wrote his name in the history books by securing a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in the same year. In a bid advance his career and reach new heights, Singh moved the base from Amritsar to London but that move backfired and the young Indian saw a steep decline in performances.

After a couple of dismal years, Singh once again roared back to the fore and agonisingly missed a bronze at 2018 Commonwealth Games. He has once again crossed the 17-metre mark at the National Inter-state Athletics Championship in Guwahati last June and now he is all braced to conquer 2018 Asian Games.

Who is Arpinder Singh?

Born on December 30, 1992, Arpinder Singh hails from a small town in Punjab’s Amritsar. He displayed a natural talent in athletics from a small age but made his mark in the triple jump. In June 2014, he smashed his personal record by jumping 17.17 metres at the 2014 National Inter-State Championships in Lucknow. In the same year, he broke the national record held by Renjith Maheshwary and secured qualification for the 2014 CWG. However, that record lasted really short as it was once again claimed by Renjith.

Read More