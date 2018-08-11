Dharun has won a gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati in 400m hurdles. In the same year, he was part of the relay team that broke the national record in 4x400m and qualified for the Summer Olympics. There will be much anticipation among fans regarding his performances in both individual and relay events at the Asian Games 2018.

India promises a lot of action in the Asian Games 2018 which are to commence on August 18. Be it badminton, wrestling, shooting or boxing, the Indian contingent has a long list of talented sportspersons to deliver glory in Jakarta and Palembang. However, one key discipline that can surprise everybody this time out is Athletics where India has a host of budding and promising talent that can take the entire continent by storm.

Among the 572 Indian athletes that will participate in the upcoming Asian Games, Ayyasamy Dharun is one track athlete who has all the potential to ace his discipline with flying colours. Ayyasamy Dharun completes the stellar relay race quartet of India which consists of Mohammad Anas, Kunhu Muhammed and Arokia Rajiv.

Who is Ayyasamy Dharun?

Ayyasamy Dharun was born on December 31, 1996, in Vellanchettipalayam near Mangalam in Tiruppur district, Tamil Nadu. His father is a serviceman while his mother is a homemaker. He has one sister who plays profession football at the state level for Tamil Nadu. He completed his graduation at Christ University in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Dharun had displayed his sporting skills from a young age. During his school days, he was a star kho kho player and represented Tamil Nadu but switched to track and field athletics in high school and never looked back.

What are his professional achievements?

Dharun has won a gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati in 400m hurdles. In the same year, he was part of the relay team that broke the national record in 4x400m and qualified for the Summer Olympics. There will be much anticipation among fans regarding his performances in both individual and relay events at the Asian Games 2018.

