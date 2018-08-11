Govindan Lakshmanan is a distance runner and specialises in 5,000m and 10,000m events. He will be India's best bet at long-distance events at the Asian Games 2018 which are to commence from August 18 in Indonesia's Jakarta and Palembang.

Be it Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, Mohammad Anas or Dutee Chand, India has no dearth of supreme talent in Athletics department and hence, there is a mood of buoyancy among Indian fans ahead of the Asian Games 2018. The 18th edition of the biggest sporting extravaganza in the continent will start from August 18 in Jakarta and Palembang of Indonesia. One athlete that has been turning heads with his performances lately is Govindan Lakshmanan and he is touted to make it big at the forthcoming Asian Games.

Who is Govindan Lakshmanan?

Govindan Lakshmanan was born on June 5, 1990, in the state of Tamil Nadu. He lost his father in a car accident when he was just six years old and was adopted by his neighbour. His mother to this day is still a daily wage labourer.

His guardian uncle began training him in long-distance running from a young age and Govindan Lakshmanan started showing signs of brilliance from the age of 16. He was trained at Youth Sports Club in the village of Kavinadu near the town of Pudukkottai.

What are his professional achievements?

Govindan Lakshmanan is a distance runner and specialises in 5,000m and 10,000m events. He has also run a half marathon competitively. He first won his bronze medal at the 2015 Wuhan Asian Championships in a 5,000m event and improved on his performance by grabbing silver in 10,000m event at the same tournament.

Lakshmanan showed his true mettle at the 2017 Asian Championships where he won back-to-back gold medals at 5,000m and 10,000m events. During the course to his double whammy, he became only the third Indian to win gold in the event at the Championships. The victory earned him a qualification to the London World Championships in the same year where he ran his personal best.

