Mohammad Anas Yahiya is India's finest hope of securing a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018 which are to start from August 18 in Jakarta and Palembang.

The entire continent is braced for the Asian Games 2018 which are to commence from August 18 in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang. All the participating athletes are busy in preparations for the sporting event including the stars of the Indian contingent. One of the standout performers from India who are expected to deliver record-breaking performances in the forthcoming edition of Asian Games is track and field athlete Mohammad Anas.

Who is Mohammad Anas?

Mohammad Anas Yahiya was born on September 17, 1994, in a small town of Nilamel in Kerala. He has shown phenomenal perseverance and grit from a young age and has been a sprinting prodigy for some time now. He has participated in 2016 Summer Olympics and 2018 Commonwealth Games. He holds the national record in 400m and is the third Indian athlete to qualify for 400m event at the Olympics after Milkha Singh and KM Binu.

What are his professional achievements?

Anas has a long history of breaking national and his own records from time to time. In 2016, he broke the national record in 400m event at the Polish Athletics Championship in Poland. With his record-breaking run, he became the third Indian ever to qualify for the 400m event at any Olympics. He participated in 400m and 4x400m relay at the Rio Olympics.

Later in that year, Anas once again registered his name in the history books after he broke the national record in 4x400m relay event with Kunhu Mohammed, Ayyasamy Dharun and Arokia Rajiv. They all qualified for the relay event at the Summer Olympics of 2016. Apart from these achievements, he also qualified for the IAAF in the Bahamas after clocking 45.32 seconds in the Indian Grand Prix.

He has won a gold medal at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships which were held in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha and won another gold a year later at the 2018 Czech Athletics Championships. He is without a doubt India’s finest hope of securing a gold in 400m events in the upcoming Asian Games 2018.

