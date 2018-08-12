Naveen Kumar is one of the most promising prospects for India which can deliver big at the Asian Games 2018 which are to commence from August 18 ni Jakarta and Palembang. The Haryana-born steeplechase specialist has won a bronze at the 2014 Asian Games and a refined him will be looking to clinch at least silver this time out in Indonesia.

The Indian contingent fared poorly in the 2014 Asian Games where they finished at a miserly 8th spot after managing just 11 gold, 9 silver and 37 bronze medals. However, this might not be the case in Jakarta and Palembang as a young and talented India team is raring to improve on their previous record and take the forthcoming Asian Games 2018 by storm. One particular discipline which is expected to take the plaudits away for India is Athletics and there are a host of top-class athletes who can do that.

Naveen Kumar is one such athlete who shines brightly.

Who is Naveen Kumar?

Naveen Kumar was born on January 20, 1988, in a Jat family hailing from Haryana’s Jhajjar district. He completed his early education in his Chhapar village only and pursued his graduation from All India JAT Heroes Memorial College, Rohtak, Haryana. He was a sports enthusiast from a young age and displayed good strength in running specifically.

What are his professional achievements?

Naveen Kumar found his inspiration in Surendra Singh and Jaiveer Singh, and started participating in races from the age of 12. He made his prowess known at the Haryana State Championship where he won a gold in 4000m. He further secured back-to-back gold medals in 1500m and 5000m events at the Haryana Olympic Games organized by Haryana State Olympic Association.

He routinely clinched medals at several events henceforth but it was the 2014 National Championships where he announced his authority as he won a gold medal in the 3000m steeplechase.

During the 2014 Asian Games, Kumar was one of the strongest contenders in steeplechase race but his challenge fell short when he could only manage a bronze in the 3000m event. However, it will not be the same this time as Naveen Kumar looks sharper and better than before and without a doubt, he will be looking on to improve his Asian Games record in Indonesia.

