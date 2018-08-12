Neeraj Chopra announced himself to the world during the 2018 Commonwealth Games where he secured a gold for India. Given the top-notch performances of his, it is just a matter of time that the Asian Games 2018 commence in Indonesia and Chopra impose his authority over his continental rivals.

The star Indian javelin thrower is the brightest prospects that will be heading to Indonesia on August 18

The Indian contingent which fared poorly at the 2014 Asian Games is not the same anymore. The young and budding talent from the previous edition of the Games has now matured into world-class stars which are set to take the forthcoming Asian Games 2018 by storm. One such talent, who was a promise in 2014 and has now turned into a daunting force, is Neeraj Chopra. The star Indian javelin thrower is the brightest prospects that will be heading to Indonesia on August 18. Chopra is massively talented at what he does and he will be seen leading the Indian contingent with the national flag in his hands during the opening ceremony of Asian Games in Jakarta.

Who is Neeraj Chopra?

Chopra was born on December 24, 1997, in a small village of Haryana’s Panipat district. He has been a sporting sensation from a young age and currently holds a host of national records to his name. The young superstar is currently coached by Uwe Hohn who himself is a legendary javelin thrower.

What are his professional achievements?

Neeraj Chopra participated in the 2015 Asian Championships but endured a difficult tournament as he finished at a lowly 9th spot. However, he roared back in the subsequent year’s South Asian Games where he won a gold medal.

In 2016, he secured a silver in Asian Junior Championships and a gold in World U20 Championships. He repeated the gold-winning performance at the 2017 Asian Championships but sustained a horrible World Championships in London.

2018 Commonwealth Games came as a boon for the Indian star as he recorded a massive throw of 86.47m which garnered him a gold medal. He is on a tremendous run since CWG 2018 and has secured back-to-back gold medals at Sotteville Athletics Meet and Savo Games.

Given the top-notch performances of his, it is just a matter of time that Asian Games commence in Indonesia and Neeraj Chopra impose his authority over his continental rivals.

