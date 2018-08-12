Asian Games 2018 Athletics: Among all the other athletics, Indian fans are quite confident about shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor that he will bring glory to the country in the forthcoming Asian Games 2018. The mega-event is scheduled to take place in Indonesia's Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2, 2018.

Indis is all set to be a part of the mega sports event slated to take place in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2, 2018. There are total 572 athletes in the Indian contingent for the Asian games 2018, which includes 312 men while 260 of them are women. Along with the sportspeople who are all set to turn the Asian Games 2018 into another historic event for India, the sports fans are also looking forward to supporting their favourite athletes and enjoy the mega-event. One of the sports that has high hopes intact with it is shot put and the name that sports fan believe will bring glory to India is Tajinder Pal Singh Toor.

23-year-old Tajinder Pal Singh hails from Punjab’s Moga and his journey was never a cakewalk for him. He belongs to a family of farmers and cricket was the sports he wanted to pursue his career with, but on the advice of his father, he shifted to shot put. He faced no difficulty with the sport as his uncle who was already into the sports at that time helped him to get familiar with the tricks and trades of the games. Although the family faced adversities with the expenses that came with Tajinder’s success, nothing stopped Toor from marking his name in the pages of history. Also, Toor opted to get trained in the high altitudes of Dharamshala rather than going abroad.

Coming to his professional skills, Tajinder is Asia’s number 1 shotputter. He became a prominent name in the shot put after winning a number of medals in the domestic and international circuit. During the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, things did not work well for Tajinder as he ended up at eighth position, however, it doesn’t seem to affect his confidence level for the upcoming Asian Games 2018.

