Asian Games 2018 Badminton: Badminton fans in India have high hopes for Saina Nehwal and it won't be wrong if we credit her for the mounting success of badminton in India. Saina Nehwal has over 23 international titles to her name and was able to become the world no. 1 in 2015. Earlier during the Commonwealth Games 2018, Saina won a gold medal after defeating another ace Indian shuttler PV Sidhu.

Ahead of the Asian Games 2018, one of the sportspersons to look in the Indian contingent for badminton is Saina Nehwal. After ace Indian shuttler Prakash Padukone, Saina Nehwal is the name that comes to mind when it comes to counting the number of awards won by a shuttler for Indian badminton. There are no double thoughts about the fact that Saina Nehwal should be credited for raising the popularity mark of badminton in India. Also, the sports fans in India have high hopes for Saina in the forthcoming Asian Games 2018.

Saina Nehwal has over 23 international titles to her name and was able to become the world no. 1 in 2015. Earlier during the Commonwealth Games 2018, Saina won a gold medal after defeating another ace Indian shuttler PV Sidhu. Besides this, she was honoured with India’s third highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan in 2016. She has also been awarded Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award. She has become an icon for most of the aspiring badminton players in India.

Born on March 17, 1990, Saina Nehwal is the second daughter of Dr Harvir Singh Nehwal and Usha Rani Nehwal. First few years of her schooling were completed at Campus School CCS HAU, Hisar and she did her higher secondary from St Ann’s College for Women at Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad.

She got trained under the wings of Gopichand and was so dedicated towards her training that she started rating non-neg food after her coach asked her to do so. Saina Nehwal is the only Indian woman shuttler who has won several BWF Super Series titles. She is also on her way to open a badminton academy in her native state of Haryana.

Saina Nehwal to credit another history to her account and all the sports enthusiasts are looking forward to her to bring glory for India.

Read More