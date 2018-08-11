Asian Games 2018 Badminton: Leading the men's badminton team in Asian Games 2018, sports fans are hoping that ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth is going to bring gold for India. At the age of 25, he was awarded India's fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.

The Asian Games 2018 are slated to commence from August 10 in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang. While the participating athletes are all set to take the mega sports event by storm, one can’t question the mounting enthusiasm of the sports fans too. Well, everybody is quite familiar of the array of sports that are going to be a part of the mega-event, but the one sport that is going to receive much of the attention from the Indians is badminton. Along with the fact, the one shuttler who has boundless hopes tagged to his name is Kidambi Srikanth.

Spearheading the men’s badminton team in Asian Games 2018, Kidambi Srikanth is an ace Indian shuttler and his performance in recent Commonwealth Games substantiates the fact. At the age of 25, he was awarded India’s fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.

Born on February 7, 1993, in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, Kidambi Srikanth belongs to a Telugu speaking family. Kidambi Srikanth learned the tricks and trade of badminton at the Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad and is being supported by GoSports foundation. A Japanese manufacturer of sporting equipment, Yonex sponsors Kidambi Srikanth too.

Last year, Kidambi Srikanth was in full form and he became a prominent player of badminton after winning four Superseries titles consecutively. In 2017, he got a place on the top of the podium at Indonesia Open, Australian Open, Denmark Open and French Open respectively. He also clinched the silver medal in men’s singles event at the Commonwealth Games 2018.

Meanwhile, Kidami is all concerned about his fitness. In an interview, he revealed that he has issues with his right ankle at the Olympics and during the Nationals, he hurt his left ankle too. He asserted that he will try to stay away from any further injuries and is also aiming to win a gold medal at the upcoming Asian Games.

