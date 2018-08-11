Asian Games 2018 Badminton: HS Prannoy aka Prannoy Haseena Sunil Kumar is all set to clinch gold in the forthcoming Asian Games 2018 that will take place in Indonesia's Jakarta Palembang. He is the first Indian to defeat the four prominent names in the world of badminton, which are Chen Long, Chong Wei, Lin Dan and Taufik Hidayat.

Hopes are high for forthcoming Asian Games 2018 and the one sport that most of the Indians believe will bring glory to the country is badminton. Talking about ace Indian shuttlers, the one name that one can’t miss is HS Prannoy. He became a prominent name in badminton after winning the silver medal in Boys’ singles at 2010 Summer Youth Olympics and from there started the journey of another remarkable shuttler of this global badminton star. On April 2, 2015, he became the Indian number 2 in badminton and the rest is history.

Prannoy aka Prannoy Haseena Sunil Kumar hails from Thiruvananthapuram and was born on July 17, 1992. He has been getting trained in the Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad for last a few years. He is being supported by GoSports Foundation and has been a part of their scholarship programme since 2011. Coming to his achievements, Prannoy recently clinched a bronze medal in men’s singles event at the Asia Championships. With this, he became the third Indian to win a medal in the championship.

During the Commonwealth Games 2018, he defeated Rajiv Ouseph of England and brought bronze for India. Recently, Prannoy posted through her Instagram handle that according to the latest reshuffling, Prannoy was ranked world no 8 in the BWF rankings.

In 2017, Prannoy won his third Grand Prix Gold title after defeating Parupalli Kashyap. He is also the first Indian to defeat the four prominent names in the world of badminton, which are Chen Long, Chong Wei, Lin Dan and Taufik Hidayat.

Meanwhile, along with other ace Indian shuttlers, the sports fan are looking forward to seeing HS Prannoy competing in Asian Games 2018. We are certain that he will definitely bring gold to India in the upcoming mega sports event. As per data, at least 276 men and over 247 women are participating in the Asian Games 2018 for India.

