Asian Games 2018 Boxing: Vikas Krishan Yadav will present Indian challenge in the 75Kg middleweight category. He bagged his first international medal in 2010 and has never looked back since. Yadav has previously won a gold and bronze at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games respectively and is currently riding high after his maiden commonwealth games gold medal in Gold Coast.

Yadav who crashed out in the quarter-finals of the Chemistry Cup already has an Asian Games gold under his belt and is set to take the Jakarta stage by storm.

NAME: Vikas Krishan Yadav

AGE: 26

DISCIPLINE: Boxing

Bhiwani born and bred, Vikas Krishan Yadav is fearsome and will be back in the ring to repeat the Gold Coast 2018 glory in Jakarta. Yadav who crashed out in the quarter-finals of the Chemistry Cup already has an Asian Games gold under his belt and is set to take the stage by storm in the upcoming Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Serving as a police officer in Haryana, Vikas has tasted the ups and downs of life but has more importantly, always marked a comeback victory in boxing. Preparing well for the international tournament, Vikas is hitting the chords with the winning streak to bring back the honour, not only for the country but to prove himself in the field of boxing.

Vikas competes under the middleweight category, the same category in which Vijender Singh of India won a Bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. He has proved his mettle before in the Asian Games with a gold and bronze at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games respectively, and this time he’ll spearhead the Indian challenge in Jakarta.

He is said to be planning to turn professional by the end of the year, after confirming his maiden Commonwealth Games medal, he had revealed his plan.

Recently Vikas, while talking to the media praised his fellow boxers for their performance at the Commonwealth Games, asserting that the Indian squad will improve their medal haul at the Asian Games later this year.

Professional Highlights: Vikas Krishan (75kg) who has previously won a gold and bronze at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games respectively. He bagged his maiden gold at the Commonwealth Games this year as well. Yadav won his first international gold medal in 2010 at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships.

