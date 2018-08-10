In only a year, Panghal has secured medal-laden cabinet as he has been winning medals across state, national and international platforms. The 23-year-old promises golden glory in the Asian Games 2018 which are to be held in Indonesia's Jakarta and Palembang.

Rohtak born and bred, Amit Panghal will present Indian challenge in the flyweight 48kg category in Jakarta and Palembang where the Asian Games 2018 will be held from August 18 to September 2.. Panghal who had to settle for a silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games has firmly set his eyes on the gold in the upcoming Games in Indonesia.

23-year-old boxer has displayed peaked performances since he debuted in 2017. Amit fetched the top honour at India Open, claimed his 2nd gold after defeating Morocco’s Said Mordaji in the 69th Strandja Memorial boxing tournament 2018 in Sofia.

Born in a farmer’s family, Panghal was spotted by coach Anil Dhankar, who is from the same village. The coach trained Amit since he was a kid at the Combat Boxing club in Section 39 Gurgaon and also guided him to join the Amry for better facilities and training.

Panghal joined the Army as a junior commissioned officer and won a gold medal in his debut appearance at the national championships.

But he didn’t stop there, he won the bronze medal in the light flyweight category of the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships in Tashkent in May 2017, and qualified for the 2017 AIBA World Boxing Championships, where he was beaten in the quarterfinal by Olympic gold medalist Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan.

Panghal looks firm on securing the golden glory. On being asked how is he preparing for the games, the boxer revealed that he has been watching his opponents’ videos and was working on his weaknesses.

It’s a big test for the young boxer, Asian games will be tough but with the level of hard work and dedication that Panghal showed, India can be sure to taste the golden glory.

