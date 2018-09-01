Asian Games 2018 Boxing LIVE: Amit Panghal scripted one of the biggest upsets on the penultimate day of Asian Games 2018 after defeating reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the 49kg finals. This is India's first gold in boxing in this edition of Asiad.

Rohtak born and bred, Amit Panghal scripted one of the biggest upsets on the penultimate day of Asian Games 2018

Rohtak born and bred, Amit Panghal scripted one of the biggest upsets on the penultimate day of Asian Games 2018 after defeating reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the 49kg finals. This is India’s first gold in boxing in this edition of Asiad.

The gold in boxing has a special significance of its own. India has only won nine golds in boxing since the sport was first introduced at the Asian Games in 1954.

In the Asian Games history, this was India’s 2nd medal in men’s light-flyweight category. Panghal has replicated Birju Shah’s feat, however, he even changed the medal colour. Birju had won bronze back in 1994 and Amit has clinched gold.