Shiva Thapa, the 24-year-old wrestler from Assam is one of the top medal contenders for India in Boxing at Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games, along with Vikas Krishan and Manoj Kumar. Shiva Thapa was the youngest Indian boxer to qualify for the Olympics in 56 kg category.

NAME: Shiva Thapa

AGE: 24

DISCIPLINE: Boxing

Shiva Thapa, who is one of the experienced boxers in India, will lead the charge of Indian boxing contingent at Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games, along with Vikas Krishan and Manoj Kumar. The boxer will be a medal contender in next Asian Games in the 60-kg weight category. The 24-year-old boxer from Assam was the youngest Indian boxer to qualify for the Olympics in 56 kg category, he participated in 2012 London Olympics but lost in the first round of it. In 2013, Shiva became the youngest Indian to win a gold at the Asian Confederation Boxing Championship at Jordan.

Shiva is one of the first boxers from India to get a World Series of Boxing contract and has been ranked 3rd in the bantamweight category in the latest AIBA Men’s World Ranking. After 2012 London Olympics, Shiva continued to impress his fans in 2016 since he qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics in the Men’s 56 kg event.

However, the boxer has failed to get medals in both Asian and Commonwealth Games. In the 21st Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast, Australia, held in April this year, Indian boxing contingent won nine medals, raising hopes of every Indian for upcoming events. Shiva has made his comeback after missing last Commonwealth Games.

