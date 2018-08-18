572 Indian athletes have geared up for the 18th edition of Asian Games 2018 Indonesia. The multi-sporting event officially kicked off today following a ceremony. Here is the Day 1 Indian contingent event schedule with timings.

The stage is all set for the 18th edition of Asian Games Indonesia. The international sporting event will be held in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2, 2018. For the Asian Games 2018, 572 Indian players have pulled their socks and are ready to bag gold for the country. Indian contingent with world’s best players namely wrestler Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sania Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Tennis ace Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna, Athlete Neeraj Chopra, Tajinder Pal Singh, Ankita Raina, Naveen Kumar, shooter Tejaswini Sawant, Rahi Saronbat are expected to clinch medals for the nation.

The sporting events will officially kick off on August 18 with a grand opening ceremony, while sports events will be started from August 19, 2018. On the first day of Asian Games 2018 Indonesia big events like women’s hockey, Kabaddi, Shooting, Tennis and Wrestling will take place.

Here’s is the full schedule of Indian contingents on Day 1:

Swimming– 7:30 AM

Sajan Prakash (200 m butterfly)

Srihari Nataraj (100 m backstroke)

Saurabh Sangvekar (200 m freestyle)

Field Hockey Women’s – 6:30 AM

India vs Indonesia

Kabaddi – 7:30 AM-6:40pm

Men’s and Women’s team (group A)

Rowing

Men’s events:

Dattu Baban Bhokanal – Single’s Sculls

Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh – Double’s Sculls

Malkeet Singh and Gurinder Singh – Pair

Bhopal Singh, Jegan Sekhar, Tejash Shinde and Jagvir Singh – Lightweight Fours

Women’s events:

Yamini Singh and Pooja Sangwan – Double’s Sculls

Navneet Kaur and Harpreet Kaur – Pair

Sepak takraw – 10:30 AM

Women’s Team Regu – India vs South Korea

Shooting

Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela – 10m air rifle – Mixed Team Qualification – 8 AM

Abhishek Verma and Manu Bhaker – 10m air pistol – Mixed Team Qualification – 10 AM

Tennis

Men’s Singles – Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Women’s Singles – Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi

Mixed Doubles – Rohan Bopanna/Prarthana Thombare

Wrestling

Men’s Freestyle Qualification – 12 PM

Sandeep Tomar (57 kg)

Bajrang Punia (65 kg)

Sushil Kumar (74 kg)

Pawan Kumar (86 kg)

Mausam Khatri (97 kg)

