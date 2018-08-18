The stage is all set for the 18th edition of Asian Games Indonesia. The international sporting event will be held in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2, 2018. For the Asian Games 2018, 572 Indian players have pulled their socks and are ready to bag gold for the country. Indian contingent with world’s best players namely wrestler Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sania Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Tennis ace Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna, Athlete Neeraj Chopra, Tajinder Pal Singh, Ankita Raina, Naveen Kumar, shooter Tejaswini Sawant, Rahi Saronbat are expected to clinch medals for the nation.
The sporting events will officially kick off on August 18 with a grand opening ceremony, while sports events will be started from August 19, 2018. On the first day of Asian Games 2018 Indonesia big events like women’s hockey, Kabaddi, Shooting, Tennis and Wrestling will take place.
Here’s is the full schedule of Indian contingents on Day 1:
Swimming– 7:30 AM
Sajan Prakash (200 m butterfly)
Srihari Nataraj (100 m backstroke)
Saurabh Sangvekar (200 m freestyle)
Field Hockey Women’s – 6:30 AM
India vs Indonesia
Kabaddi – 7:30 AM-6:40pm
Men’s and Women’s team (group A)
Rowing
Men’s events:
Dattu Baban Bhokanal – Single’s Sculls
Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh – Double’s Sculls
Malkeet Singh and Gurinder Singh – Pair
Bhopal Singh, Jegan Sekhar, Tejash Shinde and Jagvir Singh – Lightweight Fours
Women’s events:
Yamini Singh and Pooja Sangwan – Double’s Sculls
Navneet Kaur and Harpreet Kaur – Pair
Sepak takraw – 10:30 AM
Women’s Team Regu – India vs South Korea
Shooting
Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela – 10m air rifle – Mixed Team Qualification – 8 AM
Abhishek Verma and Manu Bhaker – 10m air pistol – Mixed Team Qualification – 10 AM
Tennis
Men’s Singles – Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran
Women’s Singles – Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi
Mixed Doubles – Rohan Bopanna/Prarthana Thombare
Wrestling
Men’s Freestyle Qualification – 12 PM
Sandeep Tomar (57 kg)
Bajrang Punia (65 kg)
Sushil Kumar (74 kg)
Pawan Kumar (86 kg)
Mausam Khatri (97 kg)