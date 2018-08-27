On the day 10 of the Asian Games 2018, all eyes will be on ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who will be participating in the women’s singles finals and try to clinch another gold medal for India. PV Sindhu will also take on the World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying in the final of badminton singles.
It’s going to be another interesting day for the Indian fans as Archery men’s and women’s teams will be competing against Korea in the gold medal rounds.
In hockey, India will face off Sri Lanka in the last group stage match. Although Indian men’s hockey team has already qualified for the semis still PR Sreejesh and men will be looking to mark another win on Tuesday.
|Rank
|Teams
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1.
|China
|84
|60
|40
|184
|2.
|Japan
|43
|36
|55
|134
|3.
|Republic of Korea
|28
|35
|41
|104
|4.
|Indonesia
|16
|15
|15
|46
|9.
|India
|8
|13
|20
|41
Here is the Asian Games day 10 India schedule and fixture:
Archery
Women’s Compound team (Gold Medal Match) – India vs Korea – 11:15 AM
Men’s Compound team (Gold Medal Match) – India vs Korea – 12:05 PM
Athletics
Women’s 200m Qualification – Dutee Chand, Hima Das – 8:15 AM (Semifinal – 5:20 PM)
Men’s 200m Qualification – Muhammad Anas – 8:45 AM (Semifinal – 5:45 PM)
Women’s 5000m Final – L Surya – 6:10 PM
Mixed 4 x 400m Relay – 7:15 PM
Badminton
Women’s Singles (Final) – PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying (Chinese Taipei) – 10:30 AM
Boxing
Women’s Featherweight (57 kg) Quarterfinals – Sonia Lather vs Son Hwa Jo (DPR Korea) – 1:00 PM
Women’s Lightweight (60 kg) Quarterfinals – Pavitra vs Husatwun Hasanah (Indonesia) – 1:45 PM
Bridge
Men’s Pair (Qualification Round) – Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder, Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai, Pranab Bardhan/Shibhnath Sarkar – 8:00 AM
Women’s Pair (Qualification Round) – Hema Deora/Marianne Karmakar, Feroza Chothia/Bharati Dey, Aparna Sain/Vasanti Shah – 8:30 AM
Cycling
Women’s Keirin Round 1 – Deborah, Aleena Reji – 7:30 AM (Final on the same day)
Women’s Team Pursuit Round 1 – 7:30 AM (Final on the same day)
Diving
Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard – K Ramanand Sharma, Siddarth Pardeshi – 6:45 PM
Equestrian
Jumping Qualifier 1 (individual) – Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nakula, Zahan Kevic Setalvad – 6:30 AM (Qualifier 2 – 12:30 PM)
Jumping Team Qualifier – India – 6:30 PM (Final – 12:30 PM)
Hockey
Men’s Group A – India vs Sri Lanka – 2:30 PM
Kurash
Men’s Under 66 kg: Jatin, Jacky Gahlot – Begins at 12:30 PM (Final on same day)
Men’s Above 90 kg: Parikshit Kumar, Aswin Padari Chandran – Begins at 12:30 PM (Final on same day)
Women’s Under 52 kg: Pincky Balhara, Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav – Begins at 12:30 PM (Final on same day)
Sailing
49er Men (Race 9): Varun Ashok Thakkar/Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM
49er FX Women (Race 9): Varsha Gautham/Sweta Shervegar – 10:35 AM
Laser Radial (Race 8): Nethra Kumanan – 10:35 AM
Open Laser 4.7 (Race 8): Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:40 AM
Mixed RS One – India – 12:10 PM
Sepak takraw
Women’s Quadrant (Preliminary) – India vs Japan – 12:30 PM
Tennis
Men’s Singles: Jay Meena, Jitender Mehlda – 7:30 AM
Women’s Singles: Abhilasha Mehra, Namita Seth – 7:30 AM
Squash
Women’s team (Pool Round) –
India vs Thailand – 8:30 AM
India vs Indonesia – 4:30 PM
Men’s Team (Pool Round) – India vs Qatar – 2:30 PM
Table Tennis
Men’s team: TBD
Women’s team: TBD
Volleyball
Men’s 7th-12th place: India vs Pakistan – 11:00 AM