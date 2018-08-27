Asian Games 2018 Day 10: It has been an outstanding performance by the Indian athletes so far in Asian Games 2018 taking place in Indonesia as the country has bagged 41 medals including 8 gold. The hunt for more medals will continue tomorrow i.e. day 10 at the Asian Games as PV Sindhu will be competing with the world no. 1Tzi Tzu Ying in the badminton finals.

On the day 10 of the Asian Games 2018, all eyes will be on ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who will be participating in the women’s singles finals and try to clinch another gold medal for India. PV Sindhu will also take on the World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying in the final of badminton singles.

It’s going to be another interesting day for the Indian fans as Archery men’s and women’s teams will be competing against Korea in the gold medal rounds.

In hockey, India will face off Sri Lanka in the last group stage match. Although Indian men’s hockey team has already qualified for the semis still PR Sreejesh and men will be looking to mark another win on Tuesday.

Rank Teams Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. China 84 60 40 184 2. Japan 43 36 55 134 3. Republic of Korea 28 35 41 104 4. Indonesia 16 15 15 46 9. India 8 13 20 41

Here is the Asian Games day 10 India schedule and fixture:



Archery

Women’s Compound team (Gold Medal Match) – India vs Korea – 11:15 AM

Men’s Compound team (Gold Medal Match) – India vs Korea – 12:05 PM

Athletics

Women’s 200m Qualification – Dutee Chand, Hima Das – 8:15 AM (Semifinal – 5:20 PM)

Men’s 200m Qualification – Muhammad Anas – 8:45 AM (Semifinal – 5:45 PM)

Women’s 5000m Final – L Surya – 6:10 PM

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay – 7:15 PM

Badminton

Women’s Singles (Final) – PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying (Chinese Taipei) – 10:30 AM

Boxing

Women’s Featherweight (57 kg) Quarterfinals – Sonia Lather vs Son Hwa Jo (DPR Korea) – 1:00 PM

Women’s Lightweight (60 kg) Quarterfinals – Pavitra vs Husatwun Hasanah (Indonesia) – 1:45 PM

Bridge

Men’s Pair (Qualification Round) – Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder, Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai, Pranab Bardhan/Shibhnath Sarkar – 8:00 AM

Women’s Pair (Qualification Round) – Hema Deora/Marianne Karmakar, Feroza Chothia/Bharati Dey, Aparna Sain/Vasanti Shah – 8:30 AM

Cycling

Women’s Keirin Round 1 – Deborah, Aleena Reji – 7:30 AM (Final on the same day)

Women’s Team Pursuit Round 1 – 7:30 AM (Final on the same day)

Diving

Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard – K Ramanand Sharma, Siddarth Pardeshi – 6:45 PM

Equestrian

Jumping Qualifier 1 (individual) – Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nakula, Zahan Kevic Setalvad – 6:30 AM (Qualifier 2 – 12:30 PM)

Jumping Team Qualifier – India – 6:30 PM (Final – 12:30 PM)

Hockey

Men’s Group A – India vs Sri Lanka – 2:30 PM

Kurash

Men’s Under 66 kg: Jatin, Jacky Gahlot – Begins at 12:30 PM (Final on same day)

Men’s Above 90 kg: Parikshit Kumar, Aswin Padari Chandran – Begins at 12:30 PM (Final on same day)

Women’s Under 52 kg: Pincky Balhara, Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav – Begins at 12:30 PM (Final on same day)

Sailing

49er Men (Race 9): Varun Ashok Thakkar/Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM

49er FX Women (Race 9): Varsha Gautham/Sweta Shervegar – 10:35 AM

Laser Radial (Race 8): Nethra Kumanan – 10:35 AM

Open Laser 4.7 (Race 8): Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:40 AM

Mixed RS One – India – 12:10 PM

Sepak takraw

Women’s Quadrant (Preliminary) – India vs Japan – 12:30 PM

Tennis

Men’s Singles: Jay Meena, Jitender Mehlda – 7:30 AM

Women’s Singles: Abhilasha Mehra, Namita Seth – 7:30 AM

Squash

Women’s team (Pool Round) –

India vs Thailand – 8:30 AM

India vs Indonesia – 4:30 PM

Men’s Team (Pool Round) – India vs Qatar – 2:30 PM

Table Tennis

Men’s team: TBD

Women’s team: TBD

Volleyball

Men’s 7th-12th place: India vs Pakistan – 11:00 AM

