Asian Games 2018 Day 10 LIVE updates and results: On day 10 of the 18th Asian Games, shuttler P V Sindhu will have a chance to grab gold when she plays the women's singles final against Tai Tzuying of Chinese Taipei. Korea and India will also play Compound Team Finals in Archery in both men and women sections. India also has chances for medals in athletics.

Indian athletes will be in for another action-packed day on Tuesday at the Asian Games 2018 with India looking to continue the gold rush. On 10 of the Asian Games, Women’s Compound team and Men’s Compound team will be gunning for glory in archery. PV Sindhu will also take on Tai Tzu-Ying in the women’s singles final. India have a chance of increasing their medal tally from athletics with L Surya taking part in Women’s 5000m final and mixed 4 x 400-metre Relay later in the evening.

In Hockey, men’s team will take on Sri Lanka in their group A match while the men’s Volleyball team will face-off with Pakistan.

On the 9th day of the 18th Asian Games India added 5 medals to take its tally to 41. Neeraj Chopra created a new national record on his way to the men’s javelin gold with a throw of 88.06 metres. Neena Varakil, Dharun Ayyasamy and Sudha Singh silver medal finish along with shuttler Saina Nehwal’s bronze helped India end the day with 8 golds, 13 silver, and 20 bronze.

Rank Teams Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. China 86 62 43 191 2. Japan 43 36 57 136 3. Republic of Korea 28 36 42 106 4. Indonesia 22 15 27 64 9. India 8 13 20 41

HERE ARE THE AISNA GAMES 2018 DAY 10 LIVE UPDATES AND RESULTS

8:45 am IST | India’s Dutee Chand qualifies for women’s 200m semis. Chand clocked 23.37 seconds in Heat 4.



8:30 am IST |First Asian Games medal for India in Table Tennis assured! men’s team knocks out Japan 3-1

