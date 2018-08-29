Asian Games 2018 Day 11 India schedule, fixtures: Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal will team up for the mixed event to add more medals to India's kitty at the 2018 Asian Games taking place in Indonesia. Meanwhile, on day 10, India won 1 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze. Now India's total tally of medals stands at 50.

India will be hoping for more medal on the day 11 of the 18th Asian Games as Indian boxers will be eying to secure a place in the semifinals and assure more medals for the nation in different categories. Like the day 9, the nation will be expecting more medals from its players to boost the medals tally. In table tennis, CWG gold medalist Manika Batra will team up with Sharath Kamal for the mixed doubles event against Malaysia’s J Choong and KL Dick.

On the day 10, India managed to secure 9 medals including 1 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze, which helped to hit the mark of 50.

Also Read: Asian Games 2018: Manjit Singh clinches gold, Jinson Johnson bags silver in 800-metre race

Here is the Asian Games 2018 Day 11 India schedule, fixtures:

Athletics

Men’s 20km Walk: Manish Singh Rawat, Irfan Kolothum Thodi – 4:30 AM

Women’s 20km Walk: B. Soumya, Khushbir Kaur – 4:40 AM

Women’s Heptathlon: Long Jump – Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman – 7:30 AM

Women’s Heptathlon: Javelin Throw – Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman – 9:00 AM

Men’s Triple Jump final: Arpinder Singh, Rakesh Babu A V – 4:45 PM

Women’s 200m final: TBD

Women’s 1500m (Qualification): PU Chitra, Sanjivani Jadhav – 5:45 PM

Men’s 1500m (Qualification): Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh – 6:00 PM

Also Read: Asian Games 2018 Day 10 highlights and results: Manjit Singh wins gold, Jinson Johnson bags silver in 800m; Hima Das and co. clinch silver in mixed relay

Boxing – Quarterfinals

Men’s Light Flyweight (49 kg): Amit vs Jang Ryong Kim (DPR Korea) – 12:15 PM

Men’s Light Welterweight (64 kg): Dheeraj vs Chinzorig Baatarsukh (Mongolia) – 5:15 PM

Men’s Middleweight (75 kg): Vikas Krishan vs Touheta Erbieke Tanglathian (China) – 1:45 PM

Women’s Flyweight (51 kg): Sarjubala Devi vs Yuang Chang (China) – 2:15 PM

Bridge

TBD

Kayak

K4 500m Men: Chingching Singh Arambam, Albert Raj Selvraj, Naocha Singh, Prohit Borai – 7:20 AM

K2 1000m Men: Chingching Singh Arambam, Naocha Singh – 9:00 AM

Cycling

Men’s Sprint (Qualification): Escow Alben, Ranjit Singh – 7:30 AM

Women’s Omnium

Scratch Race – Monorama Devi Tongbram – 8:30 AM

Tempo Race – Monorama Devi Tongbram – 10:30 AM

Elimination Race – Monorama Devi Tongbram – 12:30 PM

Points Race – TBD

Handball

Men’s Group 3 – India vs Indonesia – 12:30 PM

Hockey

Women’s Semifinal – India vs TBD – 6:30 PM

Judo

Men’s Under 60 kg (Round of 64): Vijay Kumar Yadav – 7:30 AM (All rounds on the same day)

Women’s Under 52 kg (Round of 64) – Kalpana Devi Thoudam – 7:30 AM (All round on the same day)

Kurash

Men’s under 81 kg (Round of 32) –

Manish Tokas vs Muso Sobirov (Uzbekistan) – 12:30 PM

Kunal vs Gaajadamba Bayanmunkh (Mongolia) – 12:30 PM

Women’s under 63 kg (Round of 32) – Binisha Nayakattu Biju vs Azar Koolivand (Iran) – 1:12 PM

Pencak Silat

Women’s Doubles (final) – Simran/Sonia – 8:30 AM

Sailing

49er Men (Race 12): Varun Ashok Thakkar/Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM

49er FX Women (Race 12): Varsha Gautham/Sweta Shervegar – 10:35 AM

Laser Radial (Race 10): Nethra Kumanan – 10:35 AM

Open Laser 4.7 (Race 10): Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:40 AM

Mixed RS One (Race 12) – India – 10:40 PM

Sepak takraw

Women’s Quadrant – TBD

Soft Tennis

TBD

Squash

Women’s team (Pool B) – India vs China – 11:00 AM

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles (Round of 32) –

AA Amalraj/MS Patkar vs DP Aji/L Indirani (Indonesia) – 10:00 AM

Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra vs J Choong/KL Dick (Malaysia) – 10:30 AM



Volleyball

Women’s semifinal for 9/12 position – India vs Hong Kong, China – 3:00 PM

Read More