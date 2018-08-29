Asian Games 2018 Day 11 LIVE updates and results: Indian athletes are in for another action-packed day on Wednesday with sprinters, boxers and paddlers presenting Indian challenge. Sprinter Dutee Chand will look to continue her medal run with Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson also in action. Boxers will look to seal semis birth in 4 weight categories.

Indian athletes will look to continue the medal rush on Wednesday at the 18th edition of Asian Games 2018

Indian athletes will look to continue the medal rush on Wednesday at the 18th edition of Asian Games 2018 with Dutee Chand lining up for the 200m final, and compatriot Soumya Baby, Kushbir Kaur competing in women’s 20km walk. Jinson Johnson and Manjit Singh will look to emulate their golden run in 1500m later in the evening. In women Heptathlonlon, Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram will walk onto the field for the golden feather.

In Hockey, Indian women will lock horns with China in the semis at 6:30 pm IST, while in Handball, Indian men will take on the hosts Indonesia in their group 3 game at 12:30 pm IST.

Moving on to the boxing ring, Sarjubala Devi, Amit, Vikas Krishan, and Dheeraj will slug it out to enter the semis in their respective categories.

In Canoe Kayaking 500m and Kayak Double 1000m, India will eye top podium finish with Ching Singh and Naocha Singh taking the paddle.

On day 10 of the Asian Games, India struck half-century with 9 medals on Tuesday. The day started with India’s women’s and men’s Compound Archery teams’ silver. Then, one more silver followed shortly as P V Sindhu was defeated by Taiwanese Tai Tzuying 21-13, 21-16 in women’s singles final. The Indian table tennis team won its first-ever medal of the Asian Games when they lost their semi-final match against South Korea.

It was athletics that provided the golden feather on day 10 with Manjit Singh emerging the fastest in men’s 800m final followed by compatriot Jinson Johnson.

MEDAL TALLY

Rank Teams Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. China 94 64 45 203 2. Japan 43 38 56 141 3. Republic of Korea 32 38 48 115 4. Indonesia 24 19 29 72 8. India 9 19 22 50

HERE ARE THE ASIAN GAMES 2018 DAY 11 LIVE UPDATES AND RESULT

8:00 am | India finish fifth in Canoe Sprint Kayak Four (K4) 500m men to qualify for semifinals

7:40 am | The Incheon games silver medallist Khushbir Kaur missed podium finish by a whisker, finishes 4th in women’s 20km walk.

7:30 am | India’s Purnima Hembram and Swapna Barman are in action in the Long Jump event in women’s Heptathlon

7:20 am | Not a good start for India on day 11, India’s Irfan Kolothum Thod, Manish Singh Rawat in men’s 20km walk and Soumya Baby in women’s 20km walk been disqualified.

Read More