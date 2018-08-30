Asian Games 2018 Day 12 LIVE updates and results: India will look to continue the medal rush at the 18th edition of Asian Games at Jakarta and Palembang with many athletics in finals of multiple track and field events. Indian hockey players have a big day to look forward, the men's team will strive to assure medal when they face Malaysia in the semis, while the women's team will face-off with Japan to add the golden feather in India's medal tally.

Indian athletes are in for another action-packed day on Thursday in the 18th edition of the Asian Games with all eyes on 800m gold and silver medallist Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson and men's hockey team

Indian athletes are in for another action-packed day on Thursday in the 18th edition of the Asian Games with all eyes on 800m gold and silver medallist Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson, who will look to emulate their show in the 1500m final. In women’s discus throw, Seema Punia will walk onto the field, along with compatriot Sandeep Kumari, aiming for gold. Indian hockey players have a big day to look forward, the men’s team will strive to assure medal when they face Malaysia in the semis, while the women’s team will face-off with Japan to add the golden feather in India’s medal tally.

India with a total of 54 medals in its kitty, stands just 4 medals short of matching the haul four years ago in Incheon.

On day 11 of the Asian Games 2018, India added 4 medals to its tally, 2 being gold. Arpinder Singh finished first in the men’s triple jump event while Swapna Barman became the first Indian to win gold in the women’s heptathlon. Sprinter Dutee Chand won silver in women’s 200m while Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal won a bronze in table tennis doubles event.