Asian Games 2018 Day 13 LIVE updates and results: Indian athletes are in for another action-packed day on Friday at the 18th Asiad with women's hockey team, squash team and boxers in action.

It’s been 36 years that Indian women’s hockey team has waited for a golden finish at the Asiad, and on the 13th day of the 18th edition of Asian Games 2018 at Jakarta and Palembang, a desperate team India will look to end this wait when they take on Japan in the summit finals at 8:00pm.

The day 13 of Asian games will also witness Indian boxers aiming for a place in the final in 2 weight categories. Sailing will also see its closure with the final race of the event in various categories. Roller Skaters Amitesh Mishra, Harshveer Singh Shekon will go for gold along with women’s team.

Earlier on day 12, India’s athletes added 2 golden feathers in its tally with Jinson Johnson in 1500m and women’s team in 4x400m relay clinching gold. Indian men’s team in 4x400m relay missed gold by a whisker and settled for silver while more medals came from the track and field events as Seema Punia claimed bronze in the women’s discus while Chitra Unnikrishnan ended with a bronze in the women’s 1500 metres.

HERE ARE THE ASIAN GAMES 2018 DAY 13 LIVE UPDATES AND RESULTS