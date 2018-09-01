Asian Games 2018 Day 14 India schedule, fixtures: Indian athletes are all set to clinch a bunch of medals at the Asiad Games. Boxer Amit Panghal will take on Uzbekistan's Dusmatov Hasanboy in the gold medal fight. While Indian men's hockey team will compete with Pakistan for the bronze medal.

On the day 14 of the Asian Games 2018, all eye will be on men’s hockey, in which, India will take on Pakistan for the bronze. The match will be played in Jakarta at 4:30 pm and is going to be an interesting match. Apart from hockey, Indian athletes will be eying to clinch gold in several events including Boxing, Squash and Kayak. In the 49 kg category, Amit Panghal will compete with Uzbekistan’s Dusmatov Hasanboy in the gold medal fight. While Indian women’s team final will take on Hong Kong in the gold clash.

Here is the Asian Games 2018 Day 14 India schedule, fixtures:

Boxing

Men’s Light Fly (49KG) Uzbekistan’s Dusmatov Hasanboy vs India’s Amit Panghal.

Bridge

Men’s Pair: Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder will participate at 8:30 am.

Women’s Pair: Marianne Karmakar-Hema Deodar at 8:30 am.

Mixed Pair: Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal to compete at 8:30 am.

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

Canoe Double: Jamesboy Singh, Prakant Sharma will be participating in at men’s 200m at 7:30 am.

Kayak

Women 500m finals 10 am.

Diving

Siddharth Bajrang to participate in Men’s 10m platform preliminary

Hockey (Bronze medal match)

India vs Pakistan at 4 pm.

Judo

India vs Nepal mixed team round of 16 match at 7:30 am.

Squash

India vs Hong Kong women’s team final at 1:30 pm.

