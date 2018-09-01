On the day 14 of the Asian Games 2018, all eye will be on men’s hockey, in which, India will take on Pakistan for the bronze. The match will be played in Jakarta at 4:30 pm and is going to be an interesting match. Apart from hockey, Indian athletes will be eying to clinch gold in several events including Boxing, Squash and Kayak. In the 49 kg category, Amit Panghal will compete with Uzbekistan’s Dusmatov Hasanboy in the gold medal fight. While Indian women’s team final will take on Hong Kong in the gold clash.
Here is the Asian Games 2018 Day 14 India schedule, fixtures:
Boxing
Men’s Light Fly (49KG) Uzbekistan’s Dusmatov Hasanboy vs India’s Amit Panghal.
Bridge
Men’s Pair: Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder will participate at 8:30 am.
Women’s Pair: Marianne Karmakar-Hema Deodar at 8:30 am.
Mixed Pair: Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal to compete at 8:30 am.
Canoe/Kayak Sprint
Canoe Double: Jamesboy Singh, Prakant Sharma will be participating in at men’s 200m at 7:30 am.
Kayak
Women 500m finals 10 am.
Diving
Siddharth Bajrang to participate in Men’s 10m platform preliminary
Hockey (Bronze medal match)
India vs Pakistan at 4 pm.
Judo
India vs Nepal mixed team round of 16 match at 7:30 am.
Squash
India vs Hong Kong women’s team final at 1:30 pm.