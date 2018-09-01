Asian Games 2018 Day 14 LIVE updates and results: All eyes on the penultimate day of Asian Games will be on men's hockey team when they take on Pakistan for the bronze medal at 4:30pm IST. Indian athletes will strive to clinch the golden glory in Boxing, Squash and Kayak with boxer Amit Panghal, in 49kg category, competing with Uzbekistan’s Dusmatov Hasanboy for the gold medal while Indian squash women’s team will take on Hong Kong in the summit clash.

After a mixed outing on the day 13 of the 18th edition of the Asian Games, Indian athletes on day 14 will look to outclass their best ever gold medal count that came in 1951 in New Delhi.

Currently, India are eighth in the medals tally with 13 gold and a total of 65 medals, only 2 medals short of their best ever Asiad. On day 14 of the Asian Games 2018, India have athletes participating in multiple event finals and will hope to add a couple of more medals to its tally.

In rowing, Jamesboy Singh, Prakant Sharma will be participating in men’s Canoe 200m at 7:30am IST.