Indian contingent is all set to bag gold at the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia. The Day 2 of the international event will be important for India as key players like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sumit Malik, Pooja Dhanda, Lakshay, Manavjit Singh Sandhu will be representing the country. Indian men's hockey team will take on the host Indonesia on Monday.

The 18th edition of Asian Games kicked off in style following a grand opening ceremony in presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. 572 Indian players have geared up to clinch a bunch of medals at the multi-sports event,which will be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018, in Jakarta and Palembang.

On the Day 2 of Asian Games 2018, Indian men’s hockey team will take on the host Indonesia. while other big players like wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Sumit Malik will be in action. In the shooting trap event, Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Lakshay will represent the country.

Shooter Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar opened the medals account for India in Asian Games 2018 with a bronze in 10-meter air rifle mixed team shooting. Wrestler Bajrang Punia confirmed India’s second medal in 65 KG category. Punia will take on Japan’s Daichi Takatani to clinch the gold.

Here is the Asian Games 2018 day 2 schedule for the Indian contingent:

Aquatics (Swimming)

Men: Neel Roy (200m individual medley)

Sajan Prakash, Avinash Mani, Saurabh Sangvekar (4x200m Freestyle Relay)

Badminton

Men’s Team and Women’s Team event

Field Hockey

Men – India vs Indonesia – 6:30 PM

Gymnastics (Artistic)

Men’s Individual All-Round (Medal Event) – Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Siddharth Verma

Men’s team all-round (Qualification) – Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Siddharth Verma

Kabaddi

India (Men and Women) are placed in Group A.

Rowing

Men: Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh, Monu, Arjun Lal – Quadruple Sculls

Dushyant – Lightweight Single Sculls

Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh – Lightweight Double Sculls

Akshat, N Pranay Ganesh, Rahul Giri, Lucky, Pandu Rang, Sumith, Hardeep Singh, Manish Yadav, M Lakshman Rohith – Lightweight Eight

Women:

Harpreet Kaur, Annu, Sanjukta Dung Dung, Sayali Shelke – Women’s Four

Sepaktakraw

Men’s Team Regu – India vs Iran – 7:30 AM

Women’s Team Regu – India vs Laos – 10:30 AM

Shooting

Men: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar – 10m Air Rifle Qualification – 8:30 (Medal event – 10:30 AM)

Lakshay, Manavjit Singh Sandhu – Trap Qualification – 9:00 AM (Medal event – 4:00 PM)

Women:

Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan – 10m Air Rifle Qualification – 10:30 AM (Medal event – 12:30 PM)

Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar – Trap Qualification – 8:00 AM (Medal Event – 2:00 PM)

Taekwondo

Latika Bhandari – 53 kg

Tennis

Men’s Singles – Round of 32

Women’s Singles – Round of 32

Men’s Doubles (1st Round) – Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan

Women’s Doubles (1st Round) – Pranjala Yadlapalli/Rutuja Bhosale, Riya Bhatia/Prarthana Thombare

Volleyball – Indoor Competition

Men’s – India vs Hong Kong – 6:00 PM

Wrestling

Men: Sumit Malik (125 kg)

Women: Vinesh Phogat (50 kg), Pinki (53 kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg)

Wushu

Men: Round of 16

Women: Round of 16

