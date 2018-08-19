The 18th edition of Asian Games kicked off in style following a grand opening ceremony in presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. 572 Indian players have geared up to clinch a bunch of medals at the multi-sports event,which will be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018, in Jakarta and Palembang.
On the Day 2 of Asian Games 2018, Indian men’s hockey team will take on the host Indonesia. while other big players like wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Sumit Malik will be in action. In the shooting trap event, Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Lakshay will represent the country.
Shooter Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar opened the medals account for India in Asian Games 2018 with a bronze in 10-meter air rifle mixed team shooting. Wrestler Bajrang Punia confirmed India’s second medal in 65 KG category. Punia will take on Japan’s Daichi Takatani to clinch the gold.
Here is the Asian Games 2018 day 2 schedule for the Indian contingent:
Aquatics (Swimming)
Men: Neel Roy (200m individual medley)
Sajan Prakash, Avinash Mani, Saurabh Sangvekar (4x200m Freestyle Relay)
Badminton
Men’s Team and Women’s Team event
Field Hockey
Men – India vs Indonesia – 6:30 PM
Gymnastics (Artistic)
Men’s Individual All-Round (Medal Event) – Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Siddharth Verma
Men’s team all-round (Qualification) – Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Siddharth Verma
Kabaddi
India (Men and Women) are placed in Group A.
Rowing
Men: Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh, Monu, Arjun Lal – Quadruple Sculls
Dushyant – Lightweight Single Sculls
Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh – Lightweight Double Sculls
Akshat, N Pranay Ganesh, Rahul Giri, Lucky, Pandu Rang, Sumith, Hardeep Singh, Manish Yadav, M Lakshman Rohith – Lightweight Eight
Women:
Harpreet Kaur, Annu, Sanjukta Dung Dung, Sayali Shelke – Women’s Four
Sepaktakraw
Men’s Team Regu – India vs Iran – 7:30 AM
Women’s Team Regu – India vs Laos – 10:30 AM
Shooting
Men: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar – 10m Air Rifle Qualification – 8:30 (Medal event – 10:30 AM)
Lakshay, Manavjit Singh Sandhu – Trap Qualification – 9:00 AM (Medal event – 4:00 PM)
Women:
Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan – 10m Air Rifle Qualification – 10:30 AM (Medal event – 12:30 PM)
Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar – Trap Qualification – 8:00 AM (Medal Event – 2:00 PM)
Taekwondo
Latika Bhandari – 53 kg
Tennis
Men’s Singles – Round of 32
Women’s Singles – Round of 32
Men’s Doubles (1st Round) – Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan
Women’s Doubles (1st Round) – Pranjala Yadlapalli/Rutuja Bhosale, Riya Bhatia/Prarthana Thombare
Volleyball – Indoor Competition
Men’s – India vs Hong Kong – 6:00 PM
Wrestling
Men: Sumit Malik (125 kg)
Women: Vinesh Phogat (50 kg), Pinki (53 kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg)
Wushu
Men: Round of 16
Women: Round of 16