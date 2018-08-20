Asian Games 2018, Day 2 LIVE updates and results: After a gold and a bronze in wrestling and shooting on the opening day of Asian Games 2018, day 2 offers hope with many athletes hoping to prove their mettle in various events like Kabaddi, Shooting, Volleyball, Wushu, and others. Hopes of Indian fans would be high after Bajrang Punia won the first gold medal for India at Asian Games 2018.

On day 1 of the Asian Games 2018, shooters, wrestlers rowers and Kabaddi teams have impressed

After a mixed day at the 18th Asian Games, day 2 offers hope. The action will continue with a clutch of medal contenders taking the field in their respective categories on Monday. India’s medal hopes continue to rest on shooters and wrestlers.

Many would argue that there were more misses than hits on day 1 of competitions in Jakarta.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia bagged the golden glory, while the shooters Apurva Chandela and Ravi Kumar settled for bronze. However, others failed to meet expectations with India’s medal tally reflecting just a gold and a bronze on Sunday. India currently ranks at 8th spot with China leading the fray.

On day 2, Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Shreyasi Singh are firmly in contention in trap events. Sandhu is in line for his Asian Games gold medal, after finishing on top spot with a total of 72 points in qualification. In women’s category, Shreyasi Singh is only 3 shots behind Kazakhstan’s Mariya Dmitriyenko with a total of 71 points in the qualification.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will face her arch-rival from China, against whom she suffered an injury in Rio Olympics, in the opener. If she edges past her, then golden glory won’t be long.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik will face Aisuluu Tynybekova, whom she defeated in the bronze medal match at Rio 2016.

Indian men’s hockey team will kick off their pool games at the competition against Indonesia in the evening. While the badminton teams both men and women will face Maldives and Japan respectively in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Here are Asian Games 2018 UPDATES

10:10 am | Indian women’s Kabaddi team beats Thailand 33-23 in their 2nd pool game

10:00 am | India lead 25-8 against Malaysia in men’s Handball event

9:55 am | Incredible comeback by Saina Nehwal as she makes the game all square in women’s team quarterfinals

9:50 am | 4th match point saved by Saina Nehwal as she takes on Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara!

9:45 am | Deepak Kumar wins silver in 10m Air Rifle event. Ravi Kumar secures 4th spot

Breaking News: Medal Alert: 3rd medal for India as Deepak Kumar wins Silver medal in 10m Air Rifle (Shooting) #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/M2WXqBE0dO — India@AsianGames2018 (@India_AllSports) August 20, 2018

9:37 am | Ravi Kumar secures 4th place in men’s 10m Air Rifle finals, India’s another medal confirmed as Deepak is in the race

9:25 am | 10m Air Rifle men’s finals is underway, Ravi Kumar is at 3rd and Deepak at 5th

9:15 am | Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal takes on Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in women’s team quarterfinals

9:00 am | India’s N Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara lose against Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima of Japan 15-21, 6-21 in Women’s Team Quarterfinals

8:20 am | Shooters Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle men’s finals

Breaking News: Excellent news from Shooting to start with….. Both Ravi Kumar & Deepak Kumar have qualified for Final of 10m Air Rifle; Finished 4th & 5th respectively in Qualification with 626.7 & 626.3 pts. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/JZgfiKYBBF — India@AsianGames2018 (@India_AllSports) August 20, 2018

8:17 am | Good Start! PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi in straight games 21-18, 21-19 in women’s quarterfinals

7:52 am | PV Sindhu wins 1st game 21-18 against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in women’s team quarterfinals

7:45 am | After jittery start PV Sindhu leads 12-10 over Akane Yamaguchi

7:30 am | Badminton sets the ball rolling on day 2 as PV Sindhu takes on Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi

6:45 am | Day 2 Asian Games major events: 4 women including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik with slug it out on the mat today. Action will be coming from Badminton, Kabaddi, Hockey, Swimming, Tennis, Rowing

6:30 am | Here’s a roundup from the opening day of Asian Games 2018

