In the Asian Games 2018, India has managed to clinch 5 medals including 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze medal. On the day 2, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat won a Gold medal for the country and Indian men's hockey team registered a thumping victory against Indonesia by 17-0. Here is the day 3 India full schedule for Asian Games 2018.

On the day 3 of the 18th Asian Games, India will be hoping more Gold medals from the star players namely Dipa Kumari, Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Lakshay, Abhishek Verma and Ankita Bhakat. On Monday, Vinesh Phogat won a gold medal in 50 kg women’s freestyle wrestling. Shooter Lakshay secured a silver medal, while Indian men’s hockey team registered a historic victory by 17 goals against the host Indonesia.

Here is the complete schedule of Indian athletes on Day 3 of the Asian Games:

Archery

Men: Atanu Das, Jagdish Chaudhary, Sukhchain Singh, Vishwas – Recurve

Women: Promila Daimary, Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi – Recurve

Artistic Gymnastics

Women: Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury, Pranati Nayak – 2:30 PM (Qualification)

Badminton

Men’s (5:00 PM) and Women’s team (11 AM) event – Semifinal

Bridge

Men’s qualification: 9:00 AM

Mixed team qualification: 9:00 AM

Super mixed team qualification: 9:00 AM

Fencing

Women’s Epee individual: 9:00 AM

Handball

Women’s: DPR Korea vs India – 1:00 PM

Hockey

Women’s: India vs Kazakhstan – 7:00 PM

Kabaddi

Women’s: India vs Sri Lanka – 8:00 AM, India vs Indonesia – 11:20 AM

Men’s: India vs Thailand – 4:00 PM

Rowing

Men’s singles sculls – Repechages – 8:00 AM

Women’s pair – Repechages – 7:50 AM

Men’s lightweights four – Repechages – 9:00 AM

Sepak takraw

Women’s team Regu – India vs Thailand – 10:30 AM

Shooting

Men’s: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary – 10m air pistol qualification – 8:00 AM (Final – 9:45 AM)

Mixed team event: Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh – Trap qualification – 8:30 AM (Final – 3:00 PM)

Swimming

Anshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade – 50m freestyle heats – 8:06 AM

Tennis

Round of 16 – TBD

Volleyball

Women: India vs Vietnam – 9:00 AM

Wrestling

Men’s (Greco Roman):

Gyanendra (60 kg), Manish (67 kg)

Women’s: (Freestyle)

Divya Kakran (68 kg), Kiran (72 kg)

