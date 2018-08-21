Asian Games 2018: From Gymnast Dipa Karmakar to Shooter Atanu Das, many are in the fray for gold on the day 3 of the Asian Games 2018. On the wrestling mat, Divya Kakran in women's 76kg freestyle category has a favourable draw, while on the men's side Manish and Gyanendra will be in action. Catch all the live action here from the Asian Games 2018.

Dipa Karmakar (left), Atanu Das (middle), PV Sindhu (Right) will be in action on Asian Games 2018

It’s said that once an athlete overcomes an injury, he/she becomes stronger, wrestler Vinesh Phogat justified the phrase on Monday when she became the first Indian women to win gold in women’s wrestling after leaving the Rio mat in 2016 on a stretcher. Vinesh battered her Rio nemesis Sun Yanan and one of the trickest wrestler known, Japan’s Yuki Irie, en route the golden glory.

However, Vinesh was not the only one to prove her mettle, Shooter Deepak Kumar made an incredible comeback after trailing on the 5th spot to clinch silver in the men’s 10m Air Rifle event on Asian Games 2018 day 2.

Now, India currently stands at 8th position with 2 Golds, 2 silver and 1 bronze. But the games are just getting started with many more athletes waiting to bring glory to the nation.

Asian Games 2018 Day 3 schedule

On day 3 of the Asian Games 2018, Indian athletes will look to increase the medal tally with gymnast Dipa Karmakar leading the fray. (In action-2:30pm)

In the bow and arrow arena, Atanu Das will present the Indian challenge along with Jagdish Chaudhary, Sukhchain Singh, Vishwas in the Recurve event. (9 am onwards)

Indian men’s Kabaddi team will take on Sri Lanka Indonesia and Thailand in the group clashes while the badminton teams will take the net by storm in the semifinals at 11 am.

In Shooting, Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary will be in action in the 10m air pistol qualifications. (Final-9:45am)

Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally (at the end of day 2)

China is on top spot with a total of 36 medals. Japan and Korea are at 2nd and 3rd spot respectively.

India is at 8th position with 2 golds, 2 silver and 1 bronze.

Here ARE THE ASIAN GAMES LIVE UPDATES AND RESULT

9:10 am | Shooters Saurabh Choudhary and Abhishek Verma qualify for 10M Air Pistol Final

8:45 am | India lose first set in Volleyball women’s preliminary round

8:30 am | Medal tally as of now

8:15 am | India’s women’s Kabaddi team thrashes Sir Lanka 38-12

8:00 am | At halftime: Indian women’s Kabaddi team leads by a huge margin

7:45 am | Indian women’s Kabaddi team dominates Sri Lanka in their pool game. Score:21-4

