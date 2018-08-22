Asian Games 2018, Day 4 LIVE updates and results: From shooter Manu Bhaker to gymnast Pranati Nayak and Aruna Reddy, many are in the fray to win medals at the Asian Games on day 4. The men’s hockey team will be in action, facing Hong Kong, while Navjeet Maan will present Indian challenge in Taekwondo.

Manu Bhaker (Left), Pranati Nayak (Centre), Sajan Prakash (Right) will be in action on day 4 of Asian Games 2018

After having the most successful day at the Asian Games 2018, in terms of the medal, Indian contingent will look to add more medals to their kitty. On day 4 of the Asian Games, shooter Manu Bhaker will be in action in the 25m Air Pistol event, along with compatriot Rahi Sarnobat. Anjum Moudgil and N Gaayathri will also aim to make it to the finals in their respective events. The team competition in women’s gymnastics will feature Dipa Karmakar but she won’t be a part of the vault event, however, Pranati Nayak and Aruna Reddy finished above her to qualify for the finals. The men’s hockey team will also be in action, facing Hong Kong.

On day 3, India bagged 5 medals, Divya Kakran brought the glory for India with winning bronze in Women’s Freestyle 68kg, shooter Sanjeev Rajput won silver in men’s 50m Rifle event while Saurabh Chaudhary clinched gold in 10m Air Pistol even along with compatriot Abhishek Verm who settled for bronze in the same. The men’s Sepak Takraw team won the bronze for the first time ever for India.

HERE ARE THE ASIAN GAMES LIVE UPDATES AND RESULT

10:10 am | Medal Alert!! Ankita Raina confirms bronze in Tennis Women’s singles

10:00 am | Shooter Manu Bhaker cruises into Women’s 25m Pistol finals

9:50 am | Indian rowers Bhagwan Singh-Rohit Kumar qualify for lightweight double sculls final

9:30 am |India qualify for Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

9:10 am | 4 medals are assured in Wusu today

Wishing #India’s #Wushu athletes all the best ahead of the Sanda semifinals starting at 5:30 PM.

Roshibina Devi(Women’s 60 kg), Santosh Kumar(Men’s 56 kg),Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh(Men’s 60 kg) & Narender Grewal(Men’s 65 kg)

Santosh,Surya & Grewal are #TOPSAthlete #AsianGames2018 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 22, 2018

9:00 am | Ankita Raina takes on Chong Eudice Wong from Hong Kong in women’s Tennis Quarterfinals

8:45 am | Manu Bhaker finishes in the first position in 25m Pistol Women Precision event with scores of 99, 98 and 100 – a total of 297, she qualifies for the rapid event

