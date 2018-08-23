Asian Games 2018, Day 5 LIVE updates and results: After shooter Rahi Sarnobat's gold and 4-bronze-medal haul in wushu, Indian athletes will have another action-packed day on Thursday at the Asian Games 2018 with medal hopes resting on PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in women's singles, Ankita Raina, who has assured medal by reaching the semis, and the men's Kabaddi team.

Indian athletes will have another action-packed day on Thursday at the Asian Games 2018 with medal hopes resting on shooters, wrestlers, rowers and shuttlers. Ankita Raina, who has assured a medal by reaching the semifinals, will also be in action today along with compatriot and star player Ravi Bopanna. In men’s archery young and talented Atanu Das will present Indian challenge in the Individual Recurve event, while gymnast Praniti Nayak and Aruna Budda will eye gold in the women’s Vault finals.

In Badminton, ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will kick-off their campaign in women’s singles round of 32. In Squash, veteran Saurav Ghosal along with Dipika Pallikal will look to add medals to Indian kitty.

Medal Tally

With the Chinese leading the fray, India after day 4 stood at 7th position with 4 golds, 3 silvers and 8 bronze.

HERE ARE THE ASIAN GAMES 2018 DAY 5 LIVE UPDATES AND RESULTS

8:00 am | Swimming: India’s Vidharwal Vikram Khade ends first in the men’s 50m Butterfly Heats 2 with a time of 24.09 seconds while Anshul Kothari also finishes first in the men’s 50m Butterfly heats.

7:45 am | Wrestling action will begin today with Sathish Sivalingam being India’s medal hope. Swimming teams will also look to make a mark with badminton heavyweights in action.

India's Medal Tally | 4 Gold, 3 Silver & 8 Bronze | At 7th spot currently

(No other medal event scheduled for India today)

Shooting | 7 Medals (2G, 3S, 2B)

Wrestlng | 3 Medals (2G, 1B)

Wushu | 4 Medals (4B)

Sepaktakraw | 1 Medal (1B) #AsianGames2018

