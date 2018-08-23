Asian Games 2018, Day 6 India schedule, fixtures: In the 18th edition of Asian Games, India has managed to bag 18 medals on the day 5. On the day 6, the nation will be hoping another gold as Dipa Karmakar will be contesting in the women's Balance Beam event's final on Friday. Here is the India schedule for Day 6.

On the day 6 of the 18th Asian Games, India will be hoping for more medals. Indian athlete Dipa Karmakar will go for the gold in Gymnastics. She will be representing the country in women’s Balance Beam event’s final round on Friday. India boxing squad will also begin their campaign in different weight category and try to clinch more medals. The hopes will be on star boxer Gaurav Solanki, Shiv Thapa, Manoj Kumar and Sarjubala Devi.

While Kidambi Srikanth, HS Pronnoy, Ashwini Ponappa, NS Reddy, Anish Bhanwala, Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Harjinder Singh and Dipika Pallikal Karthik will be the other players to contest for medals at the Asian Games 2018. The multi-sports event will be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018, in Jakarta and Palembang.

Here is the Asian Games 2018, Day 6 India schedule, fixtures:

Gymnastics

Women’s Balance Beam: Dipa Karmakar – 3:08 PM IST

Archery

Recurve (Mixed Team Event) – India vs Mongolia – 8:05 AM IST

Compound (Mixed Team Event): 1/16 Eliminations – India vs Iraq – 9:35 AM IST

Boxing

Men’s Flyweight (52 kg) Round of 32: Gaurav Solanki – 12:30 PM IST

Men’s Lightweight (60 kg) Round of 32: Shiva Thapa – 12:30 PM IST

Men’s Welterweight (69 kg) Round of 32: Manoj Kumar – 12:30 PM IST

Women’s Flyweight (51 kg) Round of 32: Sarjubala Devi – 12:30 PM IST

Badminton

Men’s Singles: Round of 32 – 11:00 AM IST

Kidambi Srikanth vs Vincent Wing Ki Wong HS Prannoy vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen Women’s Doubles: Round of 16 – 11:00 AM IST

Ashwini Ponappa/NS Reddy vs TBD Mixed Doubles – Round of 16 – 11:00 AM IST

Women’s Singles – Round of 16 – 11:00 AM IST

Bridge

Mixed team – India (6th in start list) – 8:00 AM IST

Men’s team (Qualification Round 10) – India – 12:30 PM IST

Super mixed team – India – 12:30 PM IST

Fencing

Women’s team Epee: Thoudam Kabita Devi, Ena Arora, Jas Seerat Singh, Jyotia Dutta – 7:30 AM IST

Golf

Women’s individual – 4:30 AM IST

Women’s team (Round 2) – 4:30 AM IST

Men’s individual (Round 2) – 5:25 AM IST

Men’s team (Round 2) – 5:25 AM IST

Handball

Men’s: India vs Pakistan – 9:30 AM IST

Hockey

Men’s: India vs Japan – 6:30 PM IST

Kabaddi

Women’s (Final): India vs Iran – 2:00 PM IST

Pencak Silat

Men’s (50-55 kg)– Boynao Singh Naorem vs Dines Dumaan (Philippines)– 7:30 AM IST

Rowing

Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls (Gold Medal Event) – Dushyant – 7:30 AM IST

Men’s Quadruple Sculls (Gold Medal Event) – India – 7:40 AM IST

Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls (Gold Medal Event) – Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh – 8:20 AM IST

Women’s Four (Gold Medal Event) – India (Lane 1) – 8:35 AM IST

Men’s Lightweight Eight (Gold Medal Event) – India (Lane 2) – 9:20 AM IST

Sailing

49er Men: Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM IST

Open Laser 4.7 – Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:30 AM IST

Laser Radial – Nethra Kumanan – 10:30 AM IST

49er Women: Shweta Shervegar, Varsha Gautham – 10:30 AM IST

Mixed RS One: Dayna Edgar Agnelo Coelho, Katya Ida Coelhi – 10:30 AM IST

Sport Climbing

Men’s combined: Bouldering Qualification – Chingkheinganba Maibam (17th), Bharat Stephen Pereira Kamath (20th) – 7:30 AM IST

Women’s combined: Bouldering Qualification – Shreya Sanjay Nankar (4th) – 7:30 AM IST

Shooting

Men’s 300m Standard Rifle (Gold Medal Event) – Harjinder Singh, Amith Kumar – 7:30 AM IST

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol – Shivam Shukla (Relay 1), Anish Bhanwala (Relay 4) – 7:30 AM IST

Women’s 10m Air Pistol (Qualification) – Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker – 7:30 AM (Gold Medal Event – 11:30 PM) IST

Swimming

Men’s 50m Breastroke (Heats): Sandeep Sejwal (Heat 1) – 7:38 AM (Gold Medal Event – 4:36 PM) IST

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay (Heats) – India (Heat 2) – 8:39 AM (Gold Medal Event – 6:02 PM) IST

Men’s 1500m Freestyle (Heats): Advait Page (Heat 1) – 8:03 AM IST

Tennis

Men’s Singles: Semifinal– 8:30 AM IST

Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs TBD Men’s Doubles– 8:30 AM IST

Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan vs TBD Mixed Doubles: TBD– 8:30 AM IST

Weightlifting

Women’s 63 kg (Gold Medal Event): Rakhi Halder – 12:30 PM IST

