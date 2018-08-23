On the day 6 of the 18th Asian Games, India will be hoping for more medals. Indian athlete Dipa Karmakar will go for the gold in Gymnastics. She will be representing the country in women’s Balance Beam event’s final round on Friday. India boxing squad will also begin their campaign in different weight category and try to clinch more medals. The hopes will be on star boxer Gaurav Solanki, Shiv Thapa, Manoj Kumar and Sarjubala Devi.
While Kidambi Srikanth, HS Pronnoy, Ashwini Ponappa, NS Reddy, Anish Bhanwala, Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Harjinder Singh and Dipika Pallikal Karthik will be the other players to contest for medals at the Asian Games 2018. The multi-sports event will be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018, in Jakarta and Palembang.
Here is the Asian Games 2018, Day 6 India schedule, fixtures:
Gymnastics
Women’s Balance Beam: Dipa Karmakar – 3:08 PM IST
Archery
Recurve (Mixed Team Event) – India vs Mongolia – 8:05 AM IST
Compound (Mixed Team Event): 1/16 Eliminations – India vs Iraq – 9:35 AM IST
Boxing
Men’s Flyweight (52 kg) Round of 32: Gaurav Solanki – 12:30 PM IST
Men’s Lightweight (60 kg) Round of 32: Shiva Thapa – 12:30 PM IST
Men’s Welterweight (69 kg) Round of 32: Manoj Kumar – 12:30 PM IST
Women’s Flyweight (51 kg) Round of 32: Sarjubala Devi – 12:30 PM IST
Badminton
Men’s Singles: Round of 32 – 11:00 AM IST
Kidambi Srikanth vs Vincent Wing Ki Wong HS Prannoy vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen Women’s Doubles: Round of 16 – 11:00 AM IST
Ashwini Ponappa/NS Reddy vs TBD Mixed Doubles – Round of 16 – 11:00 AM IST
Women’s Singles – Round of 16 – 11:00 AM IST
Bridge
Mixed team – India (6th in start list) – 8:00 AM IST
Men’s team (Qualification Round 10) – India – 12:30 PM IST
Super mixed team – India – 12:30 PM IST
Fencing
Women’s team Epee: Thoudam Kabita Devi, Ena Arora, Jas Seerat Singh, Jyotia Dutta – 7:30 AM IST
Golf
Women’s individual – 4:30 AM IST
Women’s team (Round 2) – 4:30 AM IST
Men’s individual (Round 2) – 5:25 AM IST
Men’s team (Round 2) – 5:25 AM IST
Handball
Men’s: India vs Pakistan – 9:30 AM IST
Hockey
Men’s: India vs Japan – 6:30 PM IST
Kabaddi
Women’s (Final): India vs Iran – 2:00 PM IST
Pencak Silat
Men’s (50-55 kg)– Boynao Singh Naorem vs Dines Dumaan (Philippines)– 7:30 AM IST
Rowing
Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls (Gold Medal Event) – Dushyant – 7:30 AM IST
Men’s Quadruple Sculls (Gold Medal Event) – India – 7:40 AM IST
Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls (Gold Medal Event) – Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh – 8:20 AM IST
Women’s Four (Gold Medal Event) – India (Lane 1) – 8:35 AM IST
Men’s Lightweight Eight (Gold Medal Event) – India (Lane 2) – 9:20 AM IST
Sailing
49er Men: Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa – 10:30 AM IST
Open Laser 4.7 – Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:30 AM IST
Laser Radial – Nethra Kumanan – 10:30 AM IST
49er Women: Shweta Shervegar, Varsha Gautham – 10:30 AM IST
Mixed RS One: Dayna Edgar Agnelo Coelho, Katya Ida Coelhi – 10:30 AM IST
Sport Climbing
Men’s combined: Bouldering Qualification – Chingkheinganba Maibam (17th), Bharat Stephen Pereira Kamath (20th) – 7:30 AM IST
Women’s combined: Bouldering Qualification – Shreya Sanjay Nankar (4th) – 7:30 AM IST
Shooting
Men’s 300m Standard Rifle (Gold Medal Event) – Harjinder Singh, Amith Kumar – 7:30 AM IST
Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol – Shivam Shukla (Relay 1), Anish Bhanwala (Relay 4) – 7:30 AM IST
Women’s 10m Air Pistol (Qualification) – Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker – 7:30 AM (Gold Medal Event – 11:30 PM) IST
Swimming
Men’s 50m Breastroke (Heats): Sandeep Sejwal (Heat 1) – 7:38 AM (Gold Medal Event – 4:36 PM) IST
Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay (Heats) – India (Heat 2) – 8:39 AM (Gold Medal Event – 6:02 PM) IST
Men’s 1500m Freestyle (Heats): Advait Page (Heat 1) – 8:03 AM IST
Tennis
Men’s Singles: Semifinal– 8:30 AM IST
Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs TBD Men’s Doubles– 8:30 AM IST
Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan vs TBD Mixed Doubles: TBD– 8:30 AM IST
Weightlifting
Women’s 63 kg (Gold Medal Event): Rakhi Halder – 12:30 PM IST