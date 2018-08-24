Asian Games 2018, Day 6 LIVE updates and results: After a mixed outing on day 5, India have a packed schedule on Day 6 at Jakarta. The women's Kabaddi team will clash with Iran in the finals, while the defending champions India will face unpredictable Japan in a pool A match in Hockey. In shooting, Manu Bhaker will take part in Women's 10m Air Pistol event. Meanwhile, in boxing, Gaurav Solanki will take on Japan's Ryomei Tanaka in 52 Kg category.

Indian athletes are in for another action-packed day on Friday at Asian Games 2018

Indian athletes are in for another action-packed day on Friday with medals assured from women’s Kabaddi team and men’s doubles in Tennis. Both will take part in summit clashes in their respective events eying the golden glory for India. Shooter Manu Bhaker, after crashing out in 25m Pistol event, will compete in her pet event 10m Air Pistol, with Anish and Shivam Shukla competing in 25m Air Pistol event.

All eyes will be on gymnast Dipa Karmakar in Balance Beam event at 2:38 pm IST, while the Agartala girl hasn’t been able to perform exceedingly well in the competition yet, hopefully, she will shine in the Balance Beam event. Another game to look out for today is when the veteran squash player Saurav Ghosal will take on compatriot Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu in the quarterfinals.

The Indian Boxing team will kick-off their campaign on day 6 with Gaurav Solanki and Manoj Kumar in action.

MEDAL TALLY

China has firmly positioned itself at the top of the tally with 55 gold, 40 silver and 21 bronze. Currently, India is at 10th position with 4 gold, 4 silver and 10 bronze.

HERE ARE THE ASIAN GAMES 2018 DAY 6 LIVE UPDATES AND RESULTS

7:25 am | Golf updates:

Sifat Sagoo, Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari are in action in women’s individual event, while Aadil Bedi and Rayhan Thomas John in Men’s Individual event.

