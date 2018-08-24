Indian players have performed outstandingly will well in the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia so far. India's success has been proved by 25 medals including 6 gold, 5 silver and 14 bronze and the responsibility to boost the medals tally will be PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Dutee Chand on the day 7.

After a fruitful Friday at the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia, India will be hoping more medal on the day 7. The responsibility to boost the medals tally will be on shoulders of Athlete Dutee Chand in the 100-meter event, while Hima Das and Nirmala Sheoran will be competing in the 400-meter race. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will represent India in the singles event. In weightlifting, Vikas Thakur will be representing the country in men’s 94 kg category.

On the Day 6, Indian contingent managed to bag 6 medals including 6 gold, 5 silver and 14 bronze and Day 7 will be full of hopes for more gold at the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta and Palembang.

Here is the Asian Games 2018, Day 7 India schedule and fixture:

Archery

Recurve Women’s Team1/8 Eliminations 08:00 AM, India vs Mongolia

Recurve Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations 09:20 AM, Vietnam vs India

Athletics

Men’s High Jump qualification 09:00 AM

Men’s 400m qualification 09:40 AM

Women’s Hammer Throw 05:10 PM

Men’s Long Jump qualification 05:15 PM

Women’s 100m qualification 06:00 PM

Men’s Shot Put Final 06:30 PM

Women’s 10,000m Final 06:30 PM

Women’s 400m qualification 07:05 PM

Badminton

Men’s Doubles Round of 16 – Chirag Shetty/Ranki Reddy vs S. Choi/M.Kang, after 12:00 PM

Women’s Singles Round of 16 – Saina Nehwal vs Fitriani after 12:00 PM

Mariska Tunjung vs PV Sindhu after 12:00 PM

Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals – Ponappa/Reddy vs Qingchen Chen/Jia Yifan after 12:00 PM

Boxing

Women’s Light (60kg) Round of 16 Perveen Rukshana vs Pavitra 02:15 IST

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

Canoe TBR 200m Men 07:30 AM

Canoe TBR 200m Women 07:30 AM

Golf

Women’s Individual Round 3 04:30 AM

Women’s Team Round 3 04:30 AM

Men’s Individual Round 3 05:33 AM

Men’s Team Round 3 05:33 AM

Women’s Handball

India vs Malaysia Classification 9th-10th Place 12:30 PM

Hockey Women’s

India vs Republic of Korea 06:30 PM

Sepak Takraw

India vs Republic of Korea 12:30 PM

Shooting

Skeet Women qualification 06:30 AM

Skeet Men qualification 07:00 AM

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men 07:30 AM

Squash

Dipika Pallikal vs Ann David Women’s Singles Semifinals-1 01:30 PM

Joshana Chinappa vs Shivasangari Subramaniam Women’s Singles Semifinals-2 02:30 PM

Saurav Ghoshal Ming Chun Au Men’s Singles Semifinals-1 03:30 PM

Volleyball

India vs Maldives (men’s) 07:30 AM

India vs Chinese Taipei (women’s) 05:30 PM

