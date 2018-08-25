Asian Games 2018, Day 7 LIVE updates and results: Action packed events are lined up for India on day 7 of Asian Games Indonesia 2018. All eyes will be on Indian track and fields players as all events will begin today. After winning the first round easily, Indian shuttlers - PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal - will be in action in the second round of women's singles event. In squash, Dipika Pallikal will compete Malaysia's Nicol David in the women's singles semi-final.

On day 7 of Asian Games Indonesia 2018, all eyes will be on track and field events. The Indian contingent will be hoping more medals in its tally. India currently stands at no. 8 in the medal tally. Athletes like Dutee Chand, Hima Das and Nirmala Sheoran will take the field to boost Indian medal tally. In badminton, star players – PV Sindhu and Sania Nehwal – will take ahead India’s challenge in the second round of women’s singles event. In women’s hockey, India will face South Korea. Saurav Ghosal, who had already secured a medal for his country in squash, will look to clinch gold. Meanwhile, Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal will compete Malaysia’s Nicol David in the women’s singles semi-final.

Medal Tally:

China is at the top in the Asian Games Indonesia 2018 medal tally with 66 gold, 46 silver and 27 bronze. Currently, India is at the 8th position with 25 medals including 6 gold, 5 silver and 14 bronze.

HERE ARE THE ASIAN GAMES 2018 DAY 7 LIVE UPDATES AND RESULTS:

High Jump:

10:35 am | Indian athlete Chethan Balasubramanya look forward to winning Gold as he qualifies for Men’s High Jump Final

Track Events:

10:20 am |Rajiv Arokia bags the second spot in Heat 4 of Men’s 400m also qualifying for the Semifinals

10:00 am | India’s Muhammed Anas Yahiya heads for Semifinals in Men’s 400m track event after topping in Heat 1

High Jump:

9:45 am | Indian jumper Chethan Balasubramanya clears the mark of 2.05m in his first attempt in Men’s High Jump Qualification round

Archery Updates:

9:38 am | India thrashes Vietnam 3-5 to enter the quarterfinal of Recurve Men’s team Archery event

9:30 am | Vennam Jyothi Surekha in the 2nd spot after scoring 705 points in the second half of Compound Women’s Individual Archery finals while Chen Yihsuan is leading with 706 points.

Volleyball Updates:

9:15 am | India thrashes Maldives 25-12 in the first set of Men’s Pool F match

Archery Updates:

9:00 am | Indian Archers including Ankita Bhakat, Promila Daimary and Deepika Kumari beat Mongolian archers 5-3 in the first round of Recurve Women’s Elimination event

8:40 am | Anish Bhanwala leads India at number 3 after the 2nd stage in 25 m Rapid Fire Pistol event

8:30 am | After the second set in the Recurve Women’s Team 1/8 Eliminations, Indian Archers at 4-0 against Mongolia

8:00 am | In 25 m rapid pistol fire, Shooter Anish Bhanwala’s event in Qualification – Stage 2 is underway.

7:30 am | In Skeet Men Qualification – Day 1, Indian shooters Angad Bajwa and Sheeraz Sheikh are in action.

7:00 am | Athletics Federation of India (AFI) shared the complete schedule of track and field events.

