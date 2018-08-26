Asian Games 2018, Day 8 India schedule, fixtures: Saina Nehwal, Hima Das, Shiva Thapa all set to win gold
Asian Games 2018 Indonesia: It has been an outstanding performance by the Indian athletes so far in Asian Games 2018 taking place in Indonesia as the country has bagged 27 medals including 7 gold. The hunt for more medals will continue tomorrow i.e. day 8 at the Asian Games as Hima Das will be competing in the finals of 400-meter run.
NewsX Bureau
26 August 2018,
12:52 AM
Asian Games 2018, India schedule and fixtures
At the Asian Games 2018 which are taking place in Indonesia, it has been an outstanding performance by the Indian athletes so far as the country has bagged 27 medals including 7 gold. On day 8, India will be hoping for more medals as Hima Das will be competing in the finals of 400-meter run on Sunday. Meanwhile, Day 7 was also a successful one for team India as Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched a gold in the men’s shot put while 3 bronze were secured in squash by Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa and Sourav Ghoshal.
Here is the Day 8 schedule and fixture for India:
Archery
India vs Qatar, Compound Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations, 09:20 AM
India vs (opponent to be defined), Compound Men’s Team1/8 Eliminations, 12:10 PM
Athletics
Women’s 400m Hurdles qualification, 09:00 AM
Men’s Long Jump Final, 05:10 PM
Men’s 10,000m Final, 05:50 PM
Badminton
Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon women’s singles quarter-finals, after 11:30 AM
PV Sindhu vs Jidapol Nitchaon women’s singles quarter-finals, after 11:30 AM
Boxing
Shiva Thapa vs Jun Shan, Men’s Light (60kg) Round of 16, 05:45 PM
Manoj Kumar vs Abdurakhman, Men’s Welter (69kg) Round of 16, 02:15 PM
Sarjubala Devi vs Madina Ghaforova, Women’s Fly (51kg) Round of 16, 03:00 PM
Canoe/Kayak Sprint
Canoe TBR 500m Women, 08:30 AM
Canoe TBR 500m Men, 08:50 AM
Golf
Men’s Individual, Round 4, 04:30 AM
Men’s Team, Round 4, 04:30 AM
Women’s Individual, Round 4, 04:30 AM
Women’s Team, Round 4, 04:30 AM
Handball
India vs Chinese Taipei, Men’s Handball Main Round, 09:30 AM
Hockey
India vs Republic of Korea, 04:30 PM
Sepak Takraw
India vs Malaysia, Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B match, 08:30 AM
India vs China, Men’s ReguPreliminary Group B match, 02:30 PM
Shooting
Skeet Women, Qualification Day 2, 06:30 AM
Skeet Men, Qualification Day 2, 07:30 AM
Table Tennis
India vs Qatar, Women’s Team Group A, 08:30 AM
China vs India, Women’s TeamGroup A, 12:30 AM
India vs Iran, Women’s Team Group A, 04:30 AM
India vs UAE, Men’s Team Group D, 02:30 PM
India vs Chinese Taipei, Men’s Team Group D, 06:30 PM
Volleyball
Japan vs India, Men’s TournamentClassification for 1 – 12, 11:00 PM