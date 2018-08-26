Asian Games 2018 Indonesia: It has been an outstanding performance by the Indian athletes so far in Asian Games 2018 taking place in Indonesia as the country has bagged 27 medals including 7 gold. The hunt for more medals will continue tomorrow i.e. day 8 at the Asian Games as Hima Das will be competing in the finals of 400-meter run.

At the Asian Games 2018 which are taking place in Indonesia, it has been an outstanding performance by the Indian athletes so far as the country has bagged 27 medals including 7 gold. On day 8, India will be hoping for more medals as Hima Das will be competing in the finals of 400-meter run on Sunday. Meanwhile, Day 7 was also a successful one for team India as Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched a gold in the men’s shot put while 3 bronze were secured in squash by Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa and Sourav Ghoshal.

Here is the Day 8 schedule and fixture for India:

Archery

India vs Qatar, Compound Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations, 09:20 AM

India vs (opponent to be defined), Compound Men’s Team1/8 Eliminations, 12:10 PM

Athletics

Women’s 400m Hurdles qualification, 09:00 AM

Men’s Long Jump Final, 05:10 PM

Men’s 10,000m Final, 05:50 PM

Badminton

Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon women’s singles quarter-finals, after 11:30 AM

PV Sindhu vs Jidapol Nitchaon women’s singles quarter-finals, after 11:30 AM

Boxing

Shiva Thapa vs Jun Shan, Men’s Light (60kg) Round of 16, 05:45 PM

Manoj Kumar vs Abdurakhman, Men’s Welter (69kg) Round of 16, 02:15 PM

Sarjubala Devi vs Madina Ghaforova, Women’s Fly (51kg) Round of 16, 03:00 PM

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

Canoe TBR 500m Women, 08:30 AM

Canoe TBR 500m Men, 08:50 AM

Golf

Men’s Individual, Round 4, 04:30 AM

Men’s Team, Round 4, 04:30 AM

Women’s Individual, Round 4, 04:30 AM

Women’s Team, Round 4, 04:30 AM

Handball

India vs Chinese Taipei, Men’s Handball Main Round, 09:30 AM

Hockey

India vs Republic of Korea, 04:30 PM

Sepak Takraw

India vs Malaysia, Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B match, 08:30 AM

India vs China, Men’s ReguPreliminary Group B match, 02:30 PM

Shooting

Skeet Women, Qualification Day 2, 06:30 AM

Skeet Men, Qualification Day 2, 07:30 AM

Table Tennis

India vs Qatar, Women’s Team Group A, 08:30 AM

China vs India, Women’s TeamGroup A, 12:30 AM

India vs Iran, Women’s Team Group A, 04:30 AM

India vs UAE, Men’s Team Group D, 02:30 PM

India vs Chinese Taipei, Men’s Team Group D, 06:30 PM

Volleyball

Japan vs India, Men’s TournamentClassification for 1 – 12, 11:00 PM

