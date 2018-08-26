At the Asian Games 2018 which are taking place in Indonesia, it has been an outstanding performance by the Indian athletes so far as the country has bagged 27 medals including 7 gold. On day 8, India will be hoping for more medals as Hima Das will be competing in the finals of 400-meter run on Sunday. Meanwhile, Day 7 was also a successful one for team India as Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched a gold in the men’s shot put while 3 bronze were secured in squash by Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa and Sourav Ghoshal.

 Here is the Day 8 schedule and fixture for India:

 Archery

 India vs Qatar, Compound Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations, 09:20 AM

 India vs (opponent to be defined), Compound Men’s Team1/8 Eliminations, 12:10 PM

 Athletics

 Women’s 400m Hurdles qualification, 09:00 AM

 Men’s Long Jump Final, 05:10 PM

 Men’s 10,000m Final, 05:50 PM

 Badminton

 Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon women’s singles quarter-finals, after 11:30 AM

 PV Sindhu vs Jidapol Nitchaon women’s singles quarter-finals, after 11:30 AM

 Boxing

 Shiva Thapa vs Jun Shan, Men’s Light (60kg) Round of 16, 05:45 PM

 Manoj Kumar vs Abdurakhman, Men’s Welter (69kg) Round of 16, 02:15 PM

 Sarjubala Devi vs Madina Ghaforova, Women’s Fly (51kg) Round of 16, 03:00 PM

 Canoe/Kayak Sprint

 Canoe TBR 500m Women, 08:30 AM

 Canoe TBR 500m Men, 08:50 AM

 Golf

 Men’s Individual, Round 4, 04:30 AM

 Men’s Team, Round 4, 04:30 AM

 Women’s Individual, Round 4, 04:30 AM

 Women’s Team, Round 4, 04:30 AM

 Handball

 India vs Chinese Taipei, Men’s Handball Main Round, 09:30 AM

 Hockey

 India vs Republic of Korea, 04:30 PM

 Sepak Takraw

 India vs Malaysia, Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B match, 08:30 AM

 India vs China, Men’s ReguPreliminary Group B match, 02:30 PM

 Shooting

 Skeet Women, Qualification Day 2, 06:30 AM

 Skeet Men, Qualification Day 2, 07:30 AM

 Table Tennis

 India vs Qatar, Women’s Team Group A, 08:30 AM

 China vs India, Women’s TeamGroup A, 12:30 AM

 India vs Iran, Women’s Team Group A, 04:30 AM

 India vs UAE, Men’s Team Group D, 02:30 PM

 India vs Chinese Taipei, Men’s Team Group D, 06:30 PM

 Volleyball

 Japan vs India, Men’s TournamentClassification for 1 – 12, 11:00 PM

 

 