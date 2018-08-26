Asian Games 2018, Day 8 updates and results: It will be great for Indian's to see the athletes in action today as India's daughter Hima Das, who surpassed her own record in yesterday's race will be running in the 400m women's race for the Gold medal today. Other players like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will also showcase their talent in the women's singles category in badminton.

After Dipika Pallikal won the bronze medal at the Asian Games 2018, on Day 7, India is now looking forward to the achievement of more laurels through the performance of other athletes and players on the Asian Games 2018 Day 8. Today, badminton, ace shuttler PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will fight for retaining their positions in the quarterfinals to get into the semi-finals of the women’s singles with great skills.

In track events of Women’s 400m Hurdles – Qualification round, Jauna Murmu will feature in Heat 1 while Anu Raghavan in Heat 2. Athlete Hima Das, who broke her own record in yesterday’s 400-meter women’s race in the Asian Games 2018, will be showing her skills in the finals to be held today.

Meanwhile, Indian women’s hockey team also thrashed South Korea by 4-1 to head on to the next match. In Archery, India will lock horns against Qatar in the Compound Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations at 09:20 AM today.

Medal Tally:

China is leading in the Asian Games Indonesia 2018 with 71 gold, 52 silver and 30 bronze. while India at present is at the 8th position having bagged 29 medals including 7 gold, 5 silver and 17 bronze.

11:00 am| India lost the match to Chinese Taipei in the Main Round: Group 3 – Match 7 of Men’s Handball

10:05 am| India is currently in action against Chinese Taipei in the Main Round: Group 3 – Match 7 of Men’s Handball

9:55 am| India beat Qatar 227-213 in 1/8 eliminations to jump into the Compound Men’s Team quarterfinals in Archery

9:35 am| In table tennis women’s team Group A, Indian women beat Qatar 3-1 to enter into quarterfinals

9:13 am| Anu Raghavan advances to the next race of the Women’s 400m Hurdles after completing the track in 56.77 seconds

9:10 am| Anu Raghavan on track to start the race for Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 heat 2 category

