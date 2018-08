Asian Games 2018 Day 9 India schedule, fixtures: Indian athletes are all set to represent the nation and smash gold in various sports at the Asian Games 2018 on Monday. All eyes will be on track and field events as Indian athletes will take part in four different gold medal events —women’s 400m hurdles, men’s 3000m steeplechase, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase and Men’s High Jump.

After a successful Sunday at the 18th Asian Games Indonesia, Indian contingent will be hoping more medals from its players on the 9th day of the multi-sporting event. All eyes will be on track and field events as India players will be participating in 4 finals to clinch gold. In hockey, women’s team will face of Thailand in the final group stage match.

Key players namely Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Shivpal Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Sudha Singh, Chinta Yadav will have the responsibility to boost the medals tally.

Here is the Asian Games 2018 Day 9 India schedule, fixtures:

Athletic:

Men’s 800m – Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh – 9:00 AM

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase (Gold Medal Event) – Shankarlal Swami – 6:00 PM

Men’s Javelin Throw – Shivpal Singh, Neeraj Chopra – 5:15 PM

Men’s High Jump (Gold Medal Event) – Chethan Balasubramanya – 5:30 PM

Women’s Long Jump – Nayana James, Neena Varakil – 5:10 PM

Women’s 400m Hurdles (Gold Medal Event) – TBD – 5:15 PM

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase (Gold Medal Event) – Sudha Singh, Chinta Yadav – 5:45 PM

Badminton

Women’s Singles (Semifinal) – TBD

Bowling

TBD

Boxing – round-of-16

Men’s Flyweight (49 kg) – Amit vs Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu (Mongolia) – 6:15 PM

Men’s Bantamweight (56 kg) – Mohammed Hussamuddin vs TBD – 6:15 PM

Men’s Light Welterweight (64 kg) – Dheeraj vs TBD – 7:00 PM

Men’s Middleweight (75 kg) – Vikas Krishan vs Tanveer Ahmed – 3:00 PM

Cycling

Men’s Team Sprint – Esow Alben, Ranjit Singh, Apollonius – 7:30 AM

Women’s Team Sprint – Deborah, Aleena Reji – 7:30 AM

Men’s Team Pursuit – Raju Bati, Manjeet Singh, Bike Singh Athokpam, Rajbeer, Dilawar – 9:30 AM

Women’s Team Pursuit – Sonali Chanu Mayanglambam, Manorama Devi Tongbram, Nayana Rajesh Priyadarshini, Chaoba Devi Elangbam, Megha Gugad – 9:30 AM

Equestrian

Jumping Individual (1st qualification) – Ashish Malik, Rakesh Kumar, Jitender Singh, Fouaad Mirza – 5:30 AM and 6:30 AM

Hockey

Women’s Group B – India vs Thailand – 12:30 PM

Karate

Men’s 75 kg – Sharath Kumar Jayendran vs Muil Kim (Korea) – 9:00 AM

Men’s 84 kg (quarterfinal) – Vishal vs TBD – 12:42 PM

Sepak takraw

Men’s Regu – TBD

Squash

Men’s team (Pool Round) – TBD

Women’s team (Pool Round) – TBD

Table Tennis

Men’s team (Group D) – India vs Macau, China – 10:30 AM

Volleyball (indoor event)

Women’s Group match – India vs China – 11:00 AM

