Indian athletes are in for another action-packed day on Monday at the Asian Games 2018. India has an opportunity to increase its medal tally with many medal promising athletes taking to the field today. India has never won a gold in the javelin throw at the Asiad but Neeraj Chopra, today, at Javelin throw final is expected to change this statistics. We will also see shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu taking their women’s singles campaign forward. They will be playing in the semifinals and have already assured India of two medals in badminton.
Indian women’s hockey team will take on Thailand in their pool B game while the women’s Volleyball team will face-off China in Preliminary group B match.
In Boxing, Amit in the lightweight 49kg category, Mohammed Hussamuddin in 56kg and Dheeraj in the 64kg category will slug it out to bag the golden glory for India.
MEDAL TALLY
With Chian leading the fray, India currently stands at 9th position with 7 golds, 10 silver and 19 bronze.
HERE ARE THE ASIAN GAMES 2018 DAY 9 LIVE UPDATES AND RESULTS
7:30 am | India won seven medals yesterday – 5 silver and 2 bronze
7:00 am |