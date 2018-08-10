Asian Games 2018 are all set to commence from August 18 in Indonesia's Jakarta and Palembang. One of the sports that the fans belive will bring glory to India is Badminton. Also, the sports enthusiats are quite confident that Indian shuttler, PV Sidhu is going to amke it to the top of the podium with her remarakble performace in the forthcoming games.

Asian Games 2018 are around the corner and India has been expecting a spectacular show from it shuttlers. A couple of months back, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) introduced a 20-member squad, which will take the court against some of the best shuttlers from other Asian countries including China, Japan and others. The mega-event is scheduled to commence from August 18 in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang and like fans, the contenders of Badminton are also expecting to aim for the top of Asian Games 2018 podium.

However, the battle is not going to be that smooth as the sportspeople on the opposition side of the court are going to serve hard this time. Nevertheless, the hopes are still high for Rio Olympic silver medalist PV Sidhu. Also, her recent continuous defeats did not seem to affect the hopes India has for her.

Here’s all you need to know about PV Sidhu:

PV Sidhu was born on July 5, 1995, in Hyderabad and comes from a sports background. Both of her parents were volleyball players, but she chose to become a prominent shuttler. Being a die-hard fan of Pullela Gopi Chand, nothing seemed to stop the Indian shuttler from learning the best of the tricks and techniques of the sport from the star himself. It was under the guidance of Pullela Gopi Chand only that she had won over four gold medals at the World Championships and a silver at the Olympics.

In 2013, PV Sidhu was honoured with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards and Arjuna Award for her achievements in the field of Badminton. Well, this is not all about the Badminton star as she has been also awarded with India’s 4th highest civilian honour the Padma Shri in 2016. At the age of 18, she set a record of becoming the youngest Indian women player to win a medal at the World Championship.

Read More